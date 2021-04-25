‘Stormers, Atlantic League Forge Stronger Big League Ties

The relationship between the Lancaster Barnstormers and Major League Baseball is stronger than ever.
No longer does the Atlantic League, of which the Barnstormers have been a member since 2005, carry the moniker of “independent” in baseball circles. The league now can officially dub itself as an MLB Partner League, the first to carry such an honor.
Realistically, this is not a dramatic paradigm shift. It is one more step in the growth of a relationship that began with the inception of the league in 1998 and continues today.
There has always been a mutual agreement between the two entities. The Atlantic League has had its niche in baseball, serving as a place where veteran players could polish their craft while scouts from big league teams were scouting for talent to bolster their organizations. An average of roughly 50 times per season, this confluence has led to a “contract being purchased.” In other words, a Major League organization reaches an agreement with the league and a member club to procure the services of a player under contract to an ALPB team. There is a set dollar amount for the transaction.
Countless Barnstormers have benefitted from this arrangement over the years, including the 13 that have gone from Prince Street to The Show. Most recently, Marcus Walden served as the Lancaster closer in 2015 and enjoyed a slot in the Boston Red Sox pen during the last three seasons.
Now it is not only about the players. The Atlantic League has become a laboratory for the changes coming forth in the game. Already, rules regarding mound visits, pitch clocks, shifts and technology have been tested here in Lancaster; many of those have moved out of the Clipper Magazine Stadium walls and into baseball at large.
In 2021, more rule changes are on the way. To open the season, Major League Baseball will try to settle the designated hitter question with a middle ground scenario where the DH is utilized only when the starting pitcher is in the game. Managers will have one more thing to consider before making that first pitching change, and it will alter the overall plan for the game, including the starting lineup.
Once the middle of the season arrives, the distance from mound to plate will be adjusted, not the two feet that was proposed in 2019, but a one-foot increase to 61’6” is on its way.
Avid fans of the Barnstormers have become accustomed to seeing the players move from the Prince Street diamond to those big league games on the TV screen. It gives a sense of pride to the fans of Lancaster, knowing they have had a role in advancing the sport they love.
