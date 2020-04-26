If you like to work out at the gym, swim a few laps in the pool, or take Zumba classes at a local rec center, your favorite fitness routine has probably taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still stay in shape while you’re stuck at home. Here are some ideas from Lititz recCenter fitness director Simon Ababou and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
Go to your screens: No, that doesn’t mean sitting on the couch watching TV or surfing the internet. Many local rec centers, athletic clubs and gyms have online offerings on their websites or live classes on Facebook. While some are for members only, many are open to the public. With a little searching you can find everything from Zumba and spinning classes to boxing and chair yoga.
Improvise: Use water bottles or cans for hand weights, Ababou suggests. For a bigger challenge, try jugs of water or bottles of laundry detergent.
Get back to basics: You can do a good workout with nothing more than your own body. For strength training, try sit-ups, pushups, lunges and squats. For cardio, make a few extra trips up and down the stairs or turn on some music and dance around the house.
Get outdoors: Play with the kids in the backyard or take a walk with your spouse, your pet or by yourself. “That outdoor walk is beneficial for you,” Ababou says. “It’s stress-relaxing, it’s cardiovascular. Just make sure you think about social distancing.”
Dual-purpose exercise: Not all exercise has to be in the form of a conventional workout. You can get some home projects done while still getting exercise. House painting, gardening and mowing all fit the bill.
Don’t forget wellness: “It’s very hard to ask somebody to stay at home and don’t go out,” Ababou says. Emotional support and stress relief are just as important to overall wellness as staying fit. Check out online resources for basic yoga exercises for gentle stretching, breathing and meditation. Reading, listening to music, and talking with family and friends can help, too.
Talk to your doctor: There are many ways to maintain your current level of fitness while staying at home. But If you want to use this newfound extra time to finally get in shape or to seriously up your fitness game, it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen.
