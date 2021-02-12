Staying connected with friends is important for seniors' wellness

When you think about staying healthy as you age, you probably think about exercising regularly, keeping up with physician check-up appointments, and eating well. While these are all excellent approaches to maintaining wellness, there is one tactic that many adults miss in their plan: making friends.
What Research Tells Us About Socialization
Research has demonstrated that connected seniors are healthier seniors. When older adults feel connected to their peers, they also feel less lonely, less isolated, and less depressed. However, the benefits of socializing with neighbors and friends don’t stop at just emotional health. Physical health is directly affected too.
The National Institute on Aging has reported that feelings of loneliness and seniors causes:
- Increased incidence of high blood pressure and heart disease
- Increased cognitive decline
- Decreased immune system
- Increased risk of premature death
Further, even more recent research has linked increase hospital admissions for respiratory disease to seniors who are isolated. It’s clear that socialization is a pillar of health in the retirement years, but it’s difficult for many years to maintain a healthy level of socialization at home. Transportation challenges, coupled with friends who are too far to visit regularly, are two of the main reason seniors find socialization difficult to add to their daily routine.
The Legend Senior Living Solution
Residents at Legend enjoy the health benefits of regular socialization. Our residences are designed to enhance and foster socialization between neighbors. For example, here you’ll find many comfortable spots to enjoy a conversation with friends, whether in front of the fireplace, in the bistro, or in the courtyard.
Our vibrant and engaging Life Enrichment calendar features activities, events, and trips that residents can enjoy together daily. Whether you are enjoying a live concert, working on your art skills, or dining out at a favorite restaurant, you’re sure to enjoy it even more since you’re sharing the experience with friends.
At Legend Senior Living, we work to serve the needs of the whole person: physical, mental, and spiritual, including socialization and companion services. Visit our website or call our team today (Lancaster or Lititz) to learn more about socialization opportunities!