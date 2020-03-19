After a long winter, a little getaway might be on your spring to-do list. If time, expense or other responsibilities keep you from taking a more traditional vacation, then consider a staycation destination that’s practically in your own backyard: downtown Lancaster. With all of its shops, art galleries, entertainment venues and historic sites, the city always has something to do, no matter the time of year. And staying at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square puts you in the center of it all. The Lancaster Marriott’s new East Tower features 110 new guest rooms and 10 “city suites,” all with advanced amenities, sleek design features and sweeping views of the city for ultimate staycation relaxation.In fact, there’s so much to do at the Marriott, you may never want to step outside. Joining us for a getaway weekend? Here are some ideas:
The Exchange
The new rooftop bar, The Exchange, offers casual indoor and outdoor seating and amazing city views from atop the hotel’s new 12-story East Tower. Fire pits and large heat lamps mean you can enjoy a rooftop perch outdoors from spring through fall. And thanks to a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, you can relax with a bird’s-eye view of the city any time of year. Weekday happy hours are from 4 to 6 p.m., with $2 off draft beer and wine by the glass, along with rotating food specials. Consider kicking off your staycation here with a few drinks, wood-oven pizza or some small-plate items made with local ingredients.
Plough
Chef Ryan McQuillan offers a menu of creatively prepared dishes featuring ingredients sourced from the area’s lush farmlands and Lancaster Central Market. Think traditional American favorites with an upscale modern twist. Located on the ground floor, Plough serves weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choices include a PA Dutch Breakfast featuring pork and sausage, Eggs Benedict, an Ancient Grains Bowl and Smoked Salmon Sandwich.
Fitness & Relaxation
Nothing says weekend getaway quite like a relaxing trip to the spa. Mandarin Rose offers deep tissue, hot stone, Thai mat, Lomilomi and heated bamboo massages, as well as aromatherapy. Staycationing with a partner? De-stress together with a couple’s massage, then relax some more by the pool. Speaking of the pool, the Lancaster Marriott’s heated indoor pool is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. For those looking for a little more intense or after-hours exercise, the Lancaster Marriott offers a fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights that’s open 24/7. Another great way to get exercise is by exploring Lancaster’s very walkable city. You can do it on your own, or head across the street to the visitors’ center for a guided Historic Lancaster Walking Tour, available daily from April through October.
M Club
Loyalty comes with privileges, and loyal Marriott rewards customers can get some extra staycation love at the M Club, an exclusive lounge for Titanium and Ambassador members offering a host of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, Starbucks drip coffee, grab-and-go items, daily breakfast and evening appetizers. Not a Titanium or Ambassador guest yet? You can upgrade your reservation to include M Club access.
Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty program is free to join and offers special member rates. Members earn points toward free nights, complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and mobile key, making it even easier to enjoy a staycation weekend.