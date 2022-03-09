Spreading Their Wings at Bank of Bird-in-Hand

In the banking industry, Bank of Bird-in-Hand is about as rare as a unicorn - a startup that has grown exponentially in just a few short years since opening in December 2013.

The Bank’s original skeleton crew of 10 employees has grown to nearly 100.

Its geographic presence has grown from a headquarters in Bird-in-Hand to a network of brick-and-mortar offices and mobile bank buses serving a total of 20 locations.

And its initial $17 million in starting capital has grown to over $800 million in total assets.

“That’s a lot of growth,” says President and CEO Lori Maley, who’s been with Bank of BIH from the start and took the helm in 2017. “When you look at banks, there are some banks that are 100 years old that aren’t as large as us. It shows there really was a need in this market.”

Part of that need was to serve the Plain community, which makes up about 50% of the Bank’s customer base, Maley says. Meeting that need has required some out-of-the-box thinking.

“How do we get to all these people that call us and say put a branch here, put a branch there?” Maley says.

The answer turned out to be simple: “What if we bring the Bank to you?”

In June 2018, Bank of BIH’s first mobile bank on wheels hit the road. The Gelt Bus, named for the word “money” in Pennsylvania Dutch, offers an ATM, a walk-up teller window and the option of going inside to handle transactions.

The success of that bus led to two more buses in 2020 and then a third to replace the original Gelt Bus #1. A fourth Gelt Bus is set to launch in March 2022 to serve two locations in upper Dauphin County at the request of that region’s Plain community.

The mobile locations join four brick-and-mortar branches: Bird-in-Hand, Paradise, Intercourse and Ephrata. The Bank will likely weigh additional brick-and-mortar locations in the coming year, Maley says.

“Our community is different,” she says. “The core of it still wants to be able to come in and talk to somebody. I don’t

think you want a hundred branches, but just a couple of strategically located branches. That, combined with the network of Gelt Buses, enable the Bank to cover an incredible amount of territory.”

Filling a community need has been one key to Bank of BIH’s success, but it’s not the only one, Maley says. Another is a company culture where employees realize their value and offer exceptional service and an outstanding Board of Directors who guide the Bank’s destiny.

A final component is shareholders, who have given the Bank the capital it needs to grow. When Bank of BIH offered shares of common stock last fall, the offering sold out in five weeks, generating $25 million, Maley says.

At a time when other banks are shrinking their footprint, Bank of BIH has learned how to grow.

“You need all sizes of banks: community, regional, large,” Maley says. “Everybody fills their place in the community. All you have to do is find that niche.”

For more information about Bank of Bird-In-Hand, please visit bihbank.com.