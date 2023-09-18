"Something Rotten" is Actually Something Hilarious

The Fulton Theatre’s Tony Award-nominated “Something Rotten” tells the story of two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, trying to make it as playwrights in 1590s London, up against the stiffest competition of the time, William Shakespeare (aka The Bard).

Nick enlists the help of soothsayer Thomas Nostradamus to look into the future to find the secret to success, which is, shockingly, an entirely new theatrical form called a musical. But Nostradamus doesn’t quite get the details right and mayhem ensues in Nick and Nigel’s efforts to write the world’s first musical while trying to outwit The Bard’s attempts to steal their material.

When you envision a play that has Shakespeare as a character, you might think he’d be a bookish, literary type, writing with a quill pen into the night. Actor Taylor Hanes, a Broadway veteran, conjures a Shakespeare you’ve never imagined: The Bard with an attitude in shimmering spandex tights.

“The Bard is really elevated to rock god status in this play,” Hanes says. “To create the character, I looked at what Elvis and Freddie Mercury did with their bodies onstage, then I added some Captain Jack Sparrow and Mick Jagger to get an outrageously fun swagger.”

Actor Blake Hammond, also a longstanding player on Broadway, portrays Nostradamus as “a little kooky and zany. He wants to help and can actually see the future; he just consistently misinterprets it.”

Nostradamus, says Hammond, is an absolute hoot to play.

“Very rarely do you find a character where almost every single line is a laugh line,” Hammond says. “I can get five or six laughs by saying two or three sentences.”

Getting every laugh at every performance is “like gold,” he says.

Hammond and Hanes agree that this song-and-dance extravaganza has something for everyone. Whether you love musicals or hate them, you’ll get a kick out of the way “Something Rotten” pokes fun at its own format and treats you to little Easter eggs sprinkled into the lyrics and melody. And if, like Nick Bottom, you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love the glorious parody of The Bard as an egomaniac stud muffin.

The world can be a heavy place, but “Something Rotten” will leave you feeling lighter, full of the joy of laughter that only a great musical can provide.

Tickets at TheFulton.org. Showing September 18th through October 8th.