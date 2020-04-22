Even the darkest times can have a silver lining, and this past month of sheltering in place has had several bright spots, including some we may not even realize. Here are a few positive things that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Sense of community: Disasters tend to bring out the best in people, and the coronavirus pandemic is no exception. The Lancaster County community has seen numerous examples of neighbors helping neighbors, even while maintaining a social distance - from people making masks for health care workers to local restaurants offering free meals.
There are many individual acts of kindness, too, like Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity volunteer manager Jacquie Morges, who along with her housemates recently got a shoutout on Facebook for lending a hand to neighbors in need by purchasing and delivering food and helping to plant backyard gardens.
Healthy habits: 85% of Americans are washing their hands more frequently, according to a survey by researchers at the University of Southern California. We’re told that regular handwashing is the best way to prevent the coronavirus, but it’s always been the first line of defense against the spread of other illnesses, too, like the common cold, the flu, meningitis and many types of diarrhea. Improving on this habit during the pandemic may end up keeping us healthier overall.
Sleep: Our sleep time is up almost 20%, according to a study by Evidation Health using data from over 68,000 fitness trackers. With more of us working from home - or, sadly, not working at all - we’ve significantly reduced our commuting, giving us time for some extra ZZZs. Chronic poor sleep can virtually shut down your immune system, a University of Washington study found, so getting better sleep may actually help keep you from getting sick. It has other benefits, too, including boosting brain health, improving mood and maintaining a healthy weight.
Togetherness: 40% of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more grateful for family, according to a survey by the personal finance website WalletHub. Even before the crisis, a 2019 survey by OnePoll found that 73% of American school-age kids and 70% of parents wanted to spend more quality time together. If nothing else, the governor’s stay-at-home order has given most of us plenty of opportunity to do just that.
