SmileBuilderz Success Stories

Janice Jackson, Lancaster
Janice, who has had crowns, implants and other dental work, says she appreciates that Smilebuilderz makes its patients part of the process and works with them to come up with a treatment plan – and a payment plan – when necessary.
“I was with Smilebuilderz when Dr. Skiadas first opened the practice. I could tell right away it was a different type of practice,” she says. “My mom always says sugar and salt look just alike. When someone is very skilled and they’re craftsmen and everything they do matters to them, that’s when you feel the difference … when you know that you have the expert in front of you, and that’s what I get from Smilebuilderz.”
Dan Donohue, Lancaster
After 21 years in the U.S. Navy, Dan came home to Lancaster with a warning from his naval dentist that his teeth would fall out within 10 years if he didn’t take care of them. After working with Dr. Tracy Sulc over the past decade, he now has a smile that he believes has helped him advance in his career.
“I can smile and people say, ‘Wow, you’re teeth look great!’ Every tooth in my mouth, with the exception of the five bottom ones, are either implants or bridges or some other form of dental work, and they look amazing,” he says. “It’s a solid smile that I’m proud of. Smilebuilderz was the origin of this smile. They treated me like gold.”
Bill Burrey, Lancaster
Bill is smiling a lot more these days now that he has had multiple implants to replace his front teeth.
“I used to have to keep my mouth closed when I talked. One by one by front teeth were deteriorating. What impressed me mostly was the two doctors, Dr. Nikas and Dr. Skiadas. Both doctors were very thorough … They sat down and explained everything 100%. I’ve been very satisfied and I certainly have recommended other people to the practice.”
Sierra Van Hook, Germansville, PA
Sierra drives over an hour for the dental care she receives at Smilebuilderz. Working with both Dr. Nikas and Dr. Park, she will have a new front tooth implant and smile in time for her March wedding.
“I started with Dr. Nikas as a periodontal patient. I had a massive infection in one of my old crowns. He was the best dentist I ever worked with, ever. Every time I went there, he remembered when my wedding was, he remembered my name, that I had a far drive. He was very, very encouraging. He just really made the process so simple and easy and explained it in layman’s terms so I was a part of it and comfortable with the process.”
Rich Garipoli, Lititz
When some playtime with his granddaughter led to a dental emergency, Rich needed help and Smilebuilderz came to the rescue.
“I was scared to death. I used to do a lot of speaking. I was not going to go around with a noticeable issue to my front teeth,” he says. “They helped out really fast. The doctors were awesome. They took time out to talk and I felt very comfortable with them at all times. They did incredible work. Because of that, I’m going to them now as my full-time dentist.”
George Kunkle
George was referred to Smilebuilderz a few years ago when he needed a permanent crown on his tooth, and he’s remained a patient ever since. He enjoys the flexible hours, the pleasant experience, and the fact that Smilebuilderz can take care of everything from a root canal to a routine checkup.
“The people are courteous. I thought, ‘Boy, this is convenient and it’s one-stop shopping. They can do everything here. It makes it so easy.”
