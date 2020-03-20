Did you know these fun facts about teeth?
• The first toothbrushes were invented around 3,000 BC and were made of twigs.
• Our teeth are unique, like fingerprints, and contain information about how old we are and where we live.
• One third of each tooth is hidden underneath your gums.
Without your teeth, you couldn’t easily smile, eat or speak.
But what happens if you start to lose your teeth? Don’t worry, you can still have a gorgeous smile! Dentures and dental implants are great options for keeping a pearly white smile, no matter the condition of your original teeth. But what are the pros and cons of each method?
Dental implants
Dental implants are typically used to replace a missing tooth or teeth and can also be used to secure dentures. Dental implants are placed directly into the jaw bone and are secure, stable and long-lasting. “This procedure can easily be done with local anesthesia in the office, or, if the patient desires, sedation can be another option,” says Dr. John Nikas, a periodontist with Smilebuilderz.
Teeth are meant to last a lifetime. If they are lost, implants are the closest thing to your original teeth. “As long as the patient is in relatively good health, with no major systemic issues, such as uncontrolled diabetes, they are a candidate to receive dental implants,” Dr. Nikas says.
Implants have the advantage of helping retain your facial bone density, which will deteriorate once a tooth is lost. Just as you would with your original teeth, you need to brush dental implants daily and get regular checkups.
The process for receiving dental implants starts with a clinical assessment of existing bone density, followed by digital scanning, photographs and radiographic examination. Smilebuilderz uses 3D X-ray imaging to accurately assess bone density and readiness for dental implants. After the assessment is complete, a virtual set of teeth will be designed, then the implants will be crafted and ready for placement.
Dentures
“Dentures are the oldest method of teeth replacement and can be either partial or full,” says Smilebuilderz founder and general dentist
Dr. Anthony Skiadas.
Partial dentures from the 7th century BC have been found in northern Italy made from animal teeth and gold bands. Full wooden dentures were invented in Japan in the early 16th century. More recently, dentures were made from porcelain or plastic.
Contemporary dentures are made of hard resin and are less costly then dental implants. Dentures also have a shorter treatment time than implants. Dentures, however, can feel bulky at first and take some getting used to.
The process for being fitted for dentures is similar to dental implants, starting with a comprehensive examination. This will help determine the overall health of the mouth, find any challenges that may occur, and give the opportunity to correct any lingering problems that may cause issues later. A series of X-rays will also be taken to make sure that the underlying bone structure will be complimentary to the denture fittings followed by a digital impression captured by using Smilebuilderz’ advanced intra-oral digital scanners. The digitally designed dentures are then fabricated and custom-fitted to ensure comfort and usability.
“Contemporary dentures are better fitting and more aesthetically pleasing than older models,” Dr. Skiadas says. “We can match your skin tone, facial structure and mouth shape to ensure they look as natural as possible.”
Just like your original teeth, dentures and dental implants need cleaning to ensure continued fit and correct appearance. Regular visits to your dentist will keep your new smile bright and shining!