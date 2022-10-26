Small business owners need a smart exit plan when they're ready to retire

Selling your business is one of life’s most important events. It can mean the difference between living the retirement you’ve always dreamed about or settling for a lifestyle that is less fulfilling.

At Regal Wealth Advisors, exit planning for small business owners is a crucial part of our financial planning and wealth management services. Our primary goal is to make sure that small business owners are personally, financially, and emotionally prepared to move on to their next stage of life, even if their planned exit is still years away.

We use the skills and knowledge of two Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA), Mike Zimmerman, President and Founder, and John Packer, Small Business Director, to help you grow the value of your most important investment. Mike and John share decades of combined experience in wealth management and small business consulting and have been trained and certified by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI).

The approach we use to help business owners maximize their business’s value is based on EPI’s Value Acceleration methodology. This is a proven process that enables small business owners to take control of their destiny. Below are a few key features of this approach.

Value Acceleration is a continuous pursuit of strategic value based upon prioritized action plans that serve as a roadmap to increase business value.

Value Acceleration is also a continuous pursuit of narrowing the Value Gap. The Value Gap is the difference between your business’s actual value and its potential value that can be achieved under Value Acceleration. That is, Value Gap = (Potential Value – Current Value). Value Acceleration’s main purpose is to close the value gap and, in the process, move business owners toward a fulfilling post-exit life.

Our program focuses on increasing the value of a company’s intellectual capital, because 80% of a company’s value is derived from its intangible assets.

Finally, research shows that an owner’s personal and financial readiness to exit impacts the business value. Value Acceleration is a holistic approach that, yes, focuses on enhancing business performance, but it also uses personal and financial readiness scoring tools to compute overall business value. To the extent that owners are not yet personally and/or financially ready to exit, we develop action plans designed to improve these scores—and therefore business value.

