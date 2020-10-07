“Sleep is the best meditation.” -- The Dalai Lama

Surprisingly, the best path to improving your sleep might be seeing a dentist
Imagine that you’re sound asleep, deep in dreamland, when suddenly you are grabbed by the throat and choked. You cough and gasp for breath, then return to sleep only to be choked again. And again. And again.
This is not a murder mystery, this is the story of sleep apnea and the damage it can do to your health and to the harmony in your home. But even more importantly, this is the story of innovation in the treatment of this disruptive condition.
Dr. Matt Patterson of Lancaster Snoring and Sleep Center estimates that sleep apnea affects roughly 25 percent of all people, predominantly men who are overweight. However, the condition can affect anyone of any age or fitness, including children and even infants. Dr. Patterson says there are two types of sleep apnea, central and obstructive. Central sleep apnea is less common and is caused by dysfunction in the nervous system. Obstructive sleep apnea is more common and is caused by the collapse of esophageal muscles during sleep, which obstructs breathing and leads to a choking sensation.
According to Dr. Patterson, sleep apnea can cause serious health issues like cardiovascular disease, stroke, and metabolic disease. There are other, subtler effects of sleep apnea too, like mood disorders and decreased libido.
Dr. Patterson says that when sleep apnea deprives children of good quality sleep, resultant mood disorders can be misdiagnosed as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This misdiagnosis could lead to unnecessary medication.
Dr. Patterson became interested in treating sleep apnea because he had experienced “sleep divorce”. Sleep divorce is when your apnea is so upsetting to your partner that you are relegated to sleeping elsewhere. The good news is that sleep divorce is often the spark that encourages a person with sleep apnea to seek treatment.
Dental sleep medicine is at the frontier of developing effective, non-invasive treatments for sleep apnea. If you have sleep apnea and you’re hoping to avoid using a PAP (positive airway pressure) machine or surgery, then dental sleep medicine could provide your solution.
The role of dentistry in treating sleep apnea is relatively recent.
“I’ve been a dentist for 35 years,” Dr. Patterson says. “During my training, we didn’t even discuss the airway in oral pathology. It was in the late 1980s and early 1990s that dentists began to pay attention to the airway.”
Dr. Patterson initially used a PAP machine to treat his own sleep apnea, but the device is noisy and heavy to lug around. In 2010, he began reading studies about the effectiveness of using dental appliances to treat sleep apnea and in 2012 he started training. Dr. Patterson made a dental appliance to treat his own sleep apnea and has never looked back.
Dr Patterson describes dental appliances for sleep apnea as being similar to orthodontic retainers. The appliances “very gently move your lower jaw forward” to provide just the right support to the throat. In many cases, says Dr. Patterson, only a few millimeters of adjustment are necessary to provide safe, non-invasive and lasting relief.
According to Dr. Patterson, there is one other non-invasive method to alleviate sleep apnea – you can learn to play the digeridoo. A 2006 study from the National Institutes of Health found that learning to play the digeridoo could ease moderate sleep apnea symptoms. However, for folks who don’t have a digeridoo handy, a dental appliance seems like an easier solution.
