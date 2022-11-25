It’s time to deck the halls!

LNP|LancasterOnline wants to see your holiday displays as part of the 2022 Holiday Lights contest.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield, will accept entries through Friday, Dec. 9 at noon.

Nominations will then be offered for public voting from Saturday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 16.

The winner will receive a visit from the LNP|LancasterOnline video crew to tell the story about the making of their holiday display.

The winner must be available between December 17 and 20 for the video filming.

The winner will also receive a gift basket filled with goodies from the contest sponsors, Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield.

All entries will be added to our annual Holiday Lights map. Submit your light display below.