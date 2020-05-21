Due to the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. This week's Shout Out goes to Zachary Kuhns of Alpha Bravo Catering in Manheim. Kuhns has been busy creating meals to feed more than 1,000 people, including health care workers and those in need. Kuhns was nominated for a Shout Out by Julie Wareham.
Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.
