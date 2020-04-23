With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Valerie and Allen Teijaro have been helping their Gap community with a blessing box and freezer outside of their home. While they have been sharing for more than a year, they have seend the need increase during the COVID-19 pandemic and are doing their best to keep the pantry and freezer stocked.

Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.

