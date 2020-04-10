With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Meet Ramon Serrano who has created a blessings box outside of his New Holland home. With the help of his family, and some neighbors, Serrano is passing on his positive attitude and is making a difference.

