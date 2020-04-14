With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Meet Mary Lawhead. Lawhead is the volunteer coordinator at Caring Hospice Services and uses her free time to cook and coordinate meals for the families of those under Hospice's care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

