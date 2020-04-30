With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Lori Flick of Columbia was nominated for her work is to help the community through Hands Across the Street and its volunteers. The group distributes food boxes for those in need throughout Columbia.
Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.
