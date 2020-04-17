With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Meet Chef Oliver Saye, owner of Culinary Services by Chef Oliver. Saye revamped his business model to accomadate people during the pandamic and started a GoFundMe Pay it Forward project. The funds are being used to provide healthy meals to those in need.

