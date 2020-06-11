Due to the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another.
This week's Shout Out goes to Amani Kaufman, a J. P. McCaskey senior who has been baking cookies and selling them for donations for the COVID Relief Fund of the Community Foundation of Lancaster.
Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.