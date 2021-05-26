Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series is Back!

In a year when so many live performances were canceled, one of the bright spots of 2020 was the Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series, held at the shopping complex off Fruitville Pike.
“We started last summer with COVID and the shutdowns,” says Kevin Lahn, executive vice president of Waters Retail Group, which manages the shopping center. “We wanted to help out the restaurants and the shops.”
The complex had been designed with a stage and park areas, with the thought of someday hosting concerts, Lahn says. The pandemic seemed like the perfect opportunity to offer the community some safe outdoor entertainment, bring some business to Belmont’s restaurants and retailers, and give local bands a chance to play.
Even without much publicity, the inaugural summer music series was a hit, Lahn says.
“We had more interested bands than days available. We kept them on a waiting list,” he says. “As summer went on, the word got out and crowds started to pick up. They looked forward to every Saturday night.”
Music fans can look forward to Saturday nights again this summer, when the Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series kicks off an even bigger season from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Central City Orchestra gets things started on Saturday, May 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. All concerts are free and run every Saturday through Sept. 4.
One band returning to the Belmont stage this year is Mark DeRose & the Dreadnought Brigade, a self-described roots-rock band that plays a mix of original music and covers of classic rock from the late ‘60s and ‘70s.
DeRose also does the booking for the Belmont music series, and says he had no trouble filling the 15 Saturday evening slots.
“I think musicians are eager to get back out there and play again,” he says. “I knew I was missing playing, but until you go and do it you kind of forget.”
DeRose has a second musical life as a children’s entertainer, performing at venues like libraries and schools. That side of the business took a particularly hard hit thanks to the pandemic. Over the past year, being able to play at a few outdoor events, like the Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series, reminded him how much he intrinsically enjoys performing, he says.
And it’s reminded music fans how much they enjoy listening to live music.
“I think what’s been so neat, I‘ve had people come up to me, a couple of them tearfully, and say how much they’ve missed my music and how much they enjoyed it,” DeRose says.
Fans of every genre will find something to love in this year’s music series, which features everything from dance bands, Southern rock and bluegrass to Dixieland, trop rock and brass.
Performances take place on the stage in Charles Frey Park, in the center of the shopping complex. Audiences can enjoy the music while dining outside or in the four-season room of the nearby Harvest restaurant, Lahn notes. Or they can bring a blanket or lawn chair. Some even get up and dance.
In the event of rain, they will try to reschedule for another day, Lahn says.
While there’s hope that the concerts will draw people into the stores and restaurants at the Shoppes at Belmont, the music series is ultimately about goodwill and doing something uplifting for the community.
“Especially in this season of life we’re stuck in, it’s just neat to see people coming together and sitting and enjoying music,” DeRose says.
Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series:
May 29: Central City Orchestra
June 5: Southbound 66
June 12: Mark DeRose & The Dreadnought Brigade
June 19: Downtown Sound
June 26: Heather Vidal
July 3: Music on Main Dixieland Combo
July 10: Big Boy Brass
July 17: Jimmy The Whale
July 24: Late Ambitions
July 31: MOE Blues
Aug. 7: Adam Blessing
Aug. 14: D-Bo
Aug. 21: Red Hill Road
Aug. 28: Dave Wilson Jazz Combo
Sept. 4: Steven Courtney Band
For more information, updates and store sales info at Shoppes at Belmont, visit us on Facebook!