If you’ve already watched all seven episodes of “Tiger King,” the new Netflix docu-series following the bizarre exploits of zoo owner Joe Exotic, here are a few more suggestions for TV shows, movies and books to pass the time while staying at home:
Missing your sports fix? Try these to fill the void:
“A League of Their Own”: It’s not the MLB, but this 1992 comedy-drama about a real-life women’s professional baseball league of the 1940s is a classic.
“The Sandlot”: Set in the 1960s, this coming-of-age comedy features a rag-tag bunch of 12-year-old boys, a dog known as “The Beast” and the ghost of Babe Ruth.
“Hoosiers”: This comeback story about a mysterious coach and a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that makes it to the state championship is considered one of the greatest sports movies of all time.
“The Boys in the Boat”: This New York Times best-seller tells the story of the young American men’s rowing team that won an improbable gold medal in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. The book inspired “The Boys of ‘36,” an episode of the PBS series “American Experience” available on Amazon Prime.
“The Greatest Game Ever Played”: The true story of Francis Ouimet, a working-class caddy who in 1913 became the first amateur to play in the U.S. Open.
Missing school? Try these:
“Candy Jar”: Netflix original movie about the budding romance between two competitive, overachieving members of a high school debate team.
“The Breakfast Club”: Don’t you forget about this ‘80s classic that has five very different teens bonding during a different kind of quarantine - Saturday detention.
“Good Will Hunting”: Academy Award-winner about a working-class genius who works as a janitor at Harvard University.
If you have nothing but time on your hands, read these book series, then watch the TV and movie series they inspired:
“A Song of Fire and Ice”: This five-book fantasy series by George R.R. Martin spawned eight HBO seasons of “Game of Thrones,” named after the first novel in the series.
“Outlander”: Diana Gabaldon’s eight-novel time-travel series, about a 20th century British nurse who finds romance in 18th century Scotland, is also a Starz series currently in its fifth season. The first three seasons are available on Netflix.
Walt Longmire Mysteries: Craig Johnson has written 15 novels and counting about this sheriff from fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, that inspired the six-season A&E/Netflix series “Longmire.”
For the latest information related to COVID-19 and how Penn State Health is helping keep families well during this time follow us on Facebook @pennsthershey.