COVID-19 has given us more time to cook at home, but it’s also presented more challenges as we shelter in place and try to limit our trips to the grocery store. MyPlate, the nutrition guide of the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion, offers tips for food planning during the pandemic:
Make a list to keep your shopping trip shorter.
Check out pickup or delivery options, especially if you are in a higher-risk category.
Buy enough groceries to feed your household for two weeks. Choose a mix of shelf-stable foods, like pasta, rice, legumes and canned goods; frozen foods, such as fruits and vegetables; and fresh foods.
Here’s an easy recipe that you can adjust depending on the food you have on hand:
PASTA AND VEGGIE BOWLS
- Whole-grain pasta of your choice
- Chopped vegetables of your choice (such as broccoli, mushrooms, peppers or zucchini)
- Pre-cooked chicken, turkey, tofu or protein of choice
- Marinara sauce
Bring water to a boil in a pot.
Add pasta once water is boiling, and cook according to package directions.
When pasta has 1-2 minutes left, add raw vegetables to pasta water.
Once pasta is done, drain and top with protein of choice and marinara sauce.
You can easily add ground beef to make this next dish a little heartier, if desired.
SWEET POTATO CHILI
- 1 tablespoon plus two teaspoons olive oil
- 2 medium-large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 4 teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 ½ cups water
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed
- 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 4 teaspoons lime juice
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook until onion begins to soften.
Add garlic, cumin, chili and salt, stirring constantly for 30 seconds.
Add water and bring to simmer.
Cover, reduce heat and gently simmer until sweet potato is tender, 10-12 minutes.
Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice. Increase heat to high and return to simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.