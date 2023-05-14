“Shear Madness”: The whodunit where the audience gets to decide whodunit

It could be sheer madness to let the audience decide who the killer is in a murder mystery. Or maybe it’s just sheer fun, sheer delight and sheer insanity.

With Fulton Theatre’s performance of “Shear Madness” May 18 through June 11, you don’t just try to guess who committed the crime. You make it happen. Talk about interactive theater.

As Director Joe Popp explains, “Shear Madness” is a show that breaks all convention. Instead of just watching a play, you get to play along. “The audience gets involved, even if they don’t intend to,” he says. “They get drawn right in. They just can’t help themselves.”

Set in a bustling hair salon, “Shear Madness” is one of the longest-running non-musicals in history. It was written in 1963 by German playwright Paul Portner, who is credited with inventing interactive theater.

It’s a murder mystery with a spritz of slapstick, a feathering of farce and a dollop of drama. Indeed, someone does get murdered, and clearly someone on stage committed the crime. Where it gets tricky is that it’s quite possible the murderer may be a different person from one show to the next.

For the actors — and there are just six of them — it can be extra challenging to learn four different endings. It gets even more complicated when the audience is guiding the process.

“You have to think fast and be ready to take a new direction, based on the audience,” says Joshua William Green, who plays eccentrically gregarious salon owner Tony Whitcomb. “Each night can be a completely different show.”

“Tell me about it,” adds Susan Cella, who takes on the persona of wealthy socialite Mrs. Shubert. “I have never done a more challenging show.” As Mrs. Shubert, Cella has a blast dressing up in haute couture style to visit her favorite salon or, more accurately, her favorite hairstylist, Barbara. “I will only let Barbara do my hair. She’s the only one who does it the way I want.”

Cella takes her role to heart or, rather, to head. The show runs six days a week and twice on two of those days. That means she gets her hair washed, dried and styled on stage eight times a week. “I have my own hair products, so my own hair won’t get dried out,” she says laughing. “That’s a lot of washing and styling.”

Rebecca Robbins, who plays hairdresser Barbara, notes, “I may not be much of a hairdresser in real life, but I certainly play one in this show.” As Barbara, she’s become quite the pro at washing, curling, drying and styling her No. 1 client’s golden locks.

Ben Michael says playing mysterious antiques dealer Eddie Lawrence keeps him on his toes. He may or may not be up to no good, but he never knows for sure from one night to the next. “There are a bunch of different options and I have to keep that in mind,” he says. “It’s not like just learning your lines. They change all the time.”

Jake Blouch agrees. He plays Nick O’Brien, an undercover cop who poses as a construction worker who happens to look a lot like one of the guys in the Village People. Nick is a typical gumshoe, highly skilled at detective work. “That’s good, because it gets pretty complicated,” says Blouch, especially when the clues could lead to a different culprit in every performance.

For Mark Tinkey, the role of young police officer Mikey Thomas is second nature. He played Mikey in a run of “Shear Madness” in Pittsburgh. “I like to think of Mikey as a Looney Tunes-style sidekick,” he says. “He’s like a puppy that follows Nick around. He’s very observant. He notices a lot, which is fun.”

Even as a veteran of the show, Tinkey had new things to learn for the Lancaster performance.

To add to the improvisational fun, “Shear Madness” is localized to wherever it plays, says Popp, who has acted in and directed the show in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee over the past 15 years. This time around, the play takes place in downtown Lancaster. Audiences will recognize references to the Fulton Theatre along with many other local landmarks. Even grand dame Mrs. Shubert has a distinctive Lancaster maiden name that also happens to begin with the letter “S.”

“The atmosphere and the culture are all about what’s happening now, right down to the weather,” Popp says, adding that the actors have to be ready to turn on a dime, based on the audience’s response. They might be thinking they are totally innocent, only to discover they are the murderer, at least for that night.

It’s the audience who gets to spot the clues, question the suspects and solve the crime. They guide the madness of “Shear Madness,” to wherever and to whomever that may lead.

