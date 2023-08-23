Sharing Hope – Improving Lives: HOPE in the AIR Continues Spreading Hope Across Our Community

In 2017, HOPE in the AIR was set to embark on a journey intersecting with individuals and making a difference in our community. As they prepare for their 7th Annual Fundraising Gala, HOPE in the AIR has touched the lives of countless individuals, raising over $580,000 through a network of dedicated supporters. This year’s gala is primed to be a record setter, featuring an exclusive collection of live and silent auction items and Live Speed Paintings by Cody Sabol.

The true vision of HOPE in the AIR was built on Viocity Group President Chris Miller’s dream to give back to our community members who are in need of support. His image was of a butterfly touching down on flowers in a field, pollinating then moving on, growing the field it leaves behind.

“Life is not easy and unfortunately individuals and families sometimes face seemingly impossible challenges,” said Mr. Miller. “HOPE in the AIR is dedicated to making a positive difference for those experiencing some of their darkest times in life. While we may never know the names of the individuals, or what they are experiencing, we have seen first-hand the positive impacts HOPE in the AIR’s support has had on families in our community.”

Mr. Miller’s dedication is shared throughout the Viocity Group family of companies, including H&S Industrial, Keystruct Construction, Nitro Cutting Services, RSR Electric, and VNT Mechanical. Over the cumulative 200-year history of these companies, each have supported local clubs and organizations like Hospice & Community Care and other community groups, as well as first responders, youth sports teams, and arts programs. But Mr. Miller believed the Viocity Group could reach more people in a more meaningful way, paving the way for HOPE in the AIR to become a reality.

Because the butterfly is a symbol of hope and peace, metal butterflies created by the Viocity Group became the foundation of HOPE in the AIR. “HOPE in the AIR would not have started, nor would it be where it is today without everyone’s daily activities and involvement among all the companies,” said Sasha Wawrzyniak, Vice President of Viocity Group. “Additionally, the relationships that we have built with external individuals and organizations who continue to support our endeavors are paramount to spreading our message of hope in the community."

Since 2017, HOPE in the AIR has identified causes that help to improve and enrich lives. Mr. Miller states, “Everyone needs a shoulder to lean on at times, or the extra encouragement to continue onward, and through the generosity of HOPE in the AIR supporters, we have been honored to help provide that support.”

The 7th Annual Fundraising Gala is September 9th, visit www.HOPEintheAIR.org to learn more!