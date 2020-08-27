Share your back-to-school photos with LancasterOnline for a chance to win $200 in school supplies [contest]

Get your photos ready!

The 2020-21 school season starts for some Lancaster County districts today, and the back-to-school photos may be a little different this year.

Maybe your child is heading back to the classroom first the first time since schools closed in March. Maybe your student's education will feature a hybrid of in-class and digital instruction, or maybe instruction will be entirely digital.

Whether your child is returning to the classroom or sticking with digital instruction, LancasterOnline and Penn State Children’s Hospital want to see what your first day of school looks like.

Submit your photos to our gallery below, whether it's your child getting ready to board the school bus or settling in at his or her digital workstation at home.

Entries will be received until Sept. 8 and a winner will be selected at random to receive a prize of $200 to use toward school supplies. The winner will be announced on LancasterOnline Sept. 9.

The contest is sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.