By Suzanne Graney
How often do you get to witness the very best of humanity? I’m the Executive Director of Four Diamonds, and I get to see it every day. Don’t believe me? Here’s a glimpse of what I get to see.
I see thousands of dedicated students devoting more than 5 million hours of their time every year to raise more than $10 million annually to help vulnerable children who are valiantly fighting cancer.
I see real relationships blossom and grow between patients, families, students, and business leaders – real relationships that prove our dedication to this cause is greater than simply the money we raise.
I see students who joyfully celebrate milestones with our patients and families, and who just as willingly show up to help shoulder the burden of pain during times of setback and loss.
I see students engaged in hands-on learning, sharpening their skills in teamwork, budgeting, messaging, and project management. They learn how to tackle tough challenges, actively problem solve, and encourage their teams. And I see them having fun doing all of it.
I see a partnership that has grown stronger over 40+ years, and a circle of mutual appreciation and awe that flows from families to students to corporate and community partners and back again.
It’s hard to describe how vast the amount of love is that I see Penn State students put into action each year to make THON weekend come to life. And it’s just as hard to describe the beauty of the love I see children fighting cancer return to the students who are passionately working to raise funds to save those children’s lives. The students and the children regularly put down the personal shields and armor we humans tend to build around our emotions, and simply let their love shine for each other. Their example reminds me on a regular basis to do the same.
Four Diamonds, THON, and PNC Bank have an interwoven history and future. Working together, we have seen the survival rates for children diagnosed with cancer climb, growing to an 80% overall survival rate. We have worked together to help bring world class pediatric cancer care to the children of Pennsylvania. And we invest in the future by funding innovative research in pursuit of a cure to benefit children around the world.
More than anything, what I see is hope. Hope for a cure so that every child is saved. Hope for a world without childhood cancer. And hope for our shared future as our caring and dedicated students grow to become compassionate leaders within our communities.
Want to see what I see? Visit thon.org and FourDiamonds.org to learn more.
Suzanne Graney is the executive director of Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.