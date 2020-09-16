Service that Exceeds Expectations

Brubaker Inc. offers a full slate of residential and commercial services, from plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services to kitchen, bath, and laundry remodeling. But like many long-time successful businesses in Lancaster County, Brubaker Inc. had much humbler beginnings.
As the company celebrates 75 years of growth this year, it also celebrates the man who started it all, along with a business philosophy that remains its key to success today: Do the work right the first time, and every time.
In 1945, just after the end of World War II, I. Wayne Brubaker began offering his plumbing, heating and rainwater spouting services under the name I.W. Brubaker Plumbing, Heating, and Spouting. With the economic expansion of the 1950s, Brubaker added a retail store selling Frigidaire and Delco kitchen and laundry appliances. They also became one of the first contractors in the area to offer two-way radio dispatching.
The company continued to expand in the next decade, with the addition of air conditioning services in 1959 along with electrical services and water softening technology in the early 1960s. Brubaker Inc. even added an automotive service garage in the 1970s. And in the 1980s, the company became a pioneer in computerized drafting, estimating, and material/labor takeoffs.
And when fire destroyed their showroom in 2011, Brubaker Inc. continued to offer its full slate of services while rebuilding a new facility that opened in the summer of 2012.
Today, the three generation family-owned company specializes in plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical and remodeling, with a design center to assist customers in transforming their kitchen, bath or laundry room. As part of its remodeling division, Brubaker Inc. also has a certified Aging-in-Place specialist, who can help homeowners remodel or modify their home with low- or no-threshold showers, walk-in tubs, first- or second-floor laundry rooms, first-floor bathrooms, and safety devices such as grab bars and shower seats.
Brubaker Inc. is also an authorized dealer and service center for kitchen and laundry appliance brands such as Frigidaire, Maytag, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, KitchenAid, Speed Queen and Amana.
As Brubaker Inc. has evolved into a multi-faceted company, its customer-centered approach is still the same as it was when I. Wayne Brubaker first opened shop in 1945. In 2020, the company remains dedicated to building relationships with customers, establishing trust, and providing individual attention and service that is second to none. Brubaker Inc. always focuses on providing you with Service That Exceeds Expectations…You’ll SEE!SM
A secret to the longevity and continued success of Brubaker Inc. is its commitment to building positive relationships and trust. They seek to build relationships with their employees, their loyal customers, and with vendors, suppliers, and the local community.
The folks at Brubaker Inc. believe that to continually provide Service That Exceeds Expectations they need to attract and retain the very best employees. They then provide them with an environment and the best tools and equipment, all in an effort to provide them with all that they need to provide superior service to their customers –service that is so superior that the customer will gladly promote Brubaker Inc. to others. That philosophy is also extended to Brubaker Inc’s suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors, all in an effort to engage in and promote excellence in all that they do.
The standards first set by I. Wayne Brubaker continue to this day through sons Donald, Gerry, and Dave; and through grandchildren Doug Neil, and Katey:
-Dependability
-Stability
-Integrity
-Reliability
-Family
-Innovation and Creativity
-Promoting new or improved technologies
Brubaker Inc. is located at 1284 Rohrerstown Road. Appliance store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. They also have a staff of factory-trained technicians on call 24 hours a day to meet your plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, and water treatment needs. Contact them at 717.299.5641 or at service@brubakerinc.com. You can visit them at www.brubakerinc.com or on Facebook.