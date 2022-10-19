See the Winners of Lancaster's Cutest Pets Calendar Contest

LNP | LancasterOnline

Thank you to everyone who participated in our first annual Lancaster’s Cutest Pets Calendar Contest!

This photo contest was not only fun for pet owners but gave back to Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster to help fund their adoption centers, accredited non-profit veterinary hospitals, emergency animal rescue services, community pet assistance programs, and an animal-focused charitable foundation. We were able to raise over $9,000 for Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster!

The top thirteen top pets were chosen by you out of 416 entries, across three rounds of voting. Each animal will be featured as the pet of the month in a beautiful, glossy wall calendar. A special congratulations to Dexter Mercado, who will be the cover model for our 2023 calendar. Calendars will be available to purchase soon, with a portion of the proceeds going to Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster.

Winners

1 | Dexter Mercado – 2,167 Votes

Dexter_Mercado.jpeg

2 | Finley Houser – 1,527 Votes

Finley_Houser.jpg

3 | Raya Roman – 1,390 Votes

Raya_Roman.jpeg

4 | Rosie DiTaranto – 1,307 Votes

Rosie_DiTaranto.jpg

5 | Huxley Kontanis – 1,100 Votes

Huxley_Kontanis.JPG

6 | Gracie Grammes – 1,029 Votes

Gracie Grammes.jpeg

7 | Nala Armold - 950 Votes

Nala_Armold.jpeg

8 | Max Rau - 865 Votes

Max_Rau.jpeg

9 | Indy Edgar - 864 Votes

Indy_Eager.jpg

10 | Echo McAndrews - 839 Votes

Echo_McAndrews.jpg

11 | Nova & Sippi Lynch - 821 Votes

Nova_Sippi_Lynch.jpg

12 | MurPhy Kastle - 818 Votes

Murphy_Kastle.jpeg

13 | Luca Stauffer-IU13 - 807 Votes

Luca_Stauffer.jpg

