Secure Act 2.0: What It Means for You and Your Retirement

After months of debate, Congress finally passed some major changes to retirement laws at the end of 2022. The changes are numerous, complex and will roll out over several years.

As an extension of the law passed at the end of 2019, this law change is known as The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act 2.0.

Let’s focus for now on some changes for 2023:

1. The age at which required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin increases to 73 in 2023. This change impacts folks born between 1951 and 1959. In 2024, the age will be 74, capping at age 75 in 2025.

2. The penalty for missing all or part of an RMD decreases from 50% to 25% in 2023. However, if you correct the past-due RMD and pay taxes on it within two years, the penalty drops to 10%.

3. Qualified charitable distributions have a few more options. Starting in 2023, those age 70 1/2 or older can gift a one-time amount of $50,000 (adjusted for annual inflation) to a charitable remainder unitrust (CRUT), charitable remainder annuity trust (CRAT) or charitable gift annuity (CGA).

4. Employers can now offer workers the option of receiving vested matching contributions directly to their Roth account, where they'll grow tax-free. Also, Roth contributions to SIMPLE and SEP IRAs are authorized in 2023.

5. Starting in 2023, victims of disasters and those who are terminally ill can access their retirement accounts early without incurring a 10% penalty.

Bottom line: There's A LOT to unpack in the new laws. Many new rules, including changes to catch-up contributions and 529 plans, will roll out in 2024 and 2025.

Congress might enact new laws, but we often have to wait for the IRS and other agencies to catch up before we can fully make use of them. Talk to your financial adviser and/or CPA on how these changes may impact you.

