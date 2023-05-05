Safety, sustainability and innovation are watchwords for Volvo

Safety for your loved ones.

Volvos are known for being exceptionally well-engineered for safety. But, what does that actually mean out on the streets of Lancaster?

Stadel Volvo customer Jon W. couldn’t have said it more impactfully:

I know there are those out there that question why some people would choose to spend a lot of money on vehicles when they’re not an “asset.” I choose to put my wife in a quality SUV with an incredibly high safety rating for the very reasons shown in the picture, because my family IS my biggest asset.

Volvo, thank you for designing a vehicle that kept my wife safe when she was rear-ended by a 10-wheeler dump truck this morning. The safety belt system engaged and pulled her tightly into the bolstered seat. All of the side curtain airbags deployed as well. All of this happened in a fraction of a second, thanks to the technology in her XC90.

This family is staying safe by driving a new Volvo XC90 that replaced the wrecked one.

Volvo’s guiding principle for everything is safety because Volvo understands that today’s traffic is denser, people are driving at higher speeds, and a driver cannot control others on the road. Jon’s wife, in her 4,000-pound XC90, didn’t have any control over the 52,000-pound dump truck heading her way.

What kept Jon’s wife safe was Volvo’s safety cage construction and predictable front and rear crush zones. These zones consume the crash impact by folding in a pre-determined manner, leaving the occupant area protected by a rigid boron steel protective cage. Whether front, rear, or side impact, intrusion is minimized by years of experience and research.

Since 1972, Volvo has had a team of safety engineers on call to deploy to collisions involving a Volvo. These engineers examine, along with police and insurance investigators, cause and effect, speed, angle of impact, and injury. In many cases, once the Volvo is released by the authorities, it is taken to Volvo’s crash test laboratory for further analysis. The crash test laboratory, built in 2000, is second to none in the industry. Engineers can crash Volvos at any speed and any angle into other vehicles and fixed objects representing guard rails and bridge abutments.

All this effort pays off. In 2022, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety chose thirteen Volvo models as top safety picks, the highest rating for every

model tested.

Sustainability for the planet.

Volvo takes sustainability seriously, setting a goal to become a circular company by 2040.

A circular company designs products for reuse and recycling, eliminating the need to exploit raw materials in the natural environment. Volvo has been recycling up to 85% of its cars’ content for years.

Sustainability also means designing the new era of electric cars, like today’s XC or C40, and the soon-to-arrive EX90 total electric, full-size SUV. It not only runs clean, but its bi-directional charging system can power your home and even sell surplus power to the grid.

Research at MIT’s Trancik Lab demonstrated that electric cars produce far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than gas-powered cars and will cost less than gas-powered cars over the life of the vehicle. You can see MIT’s graph of carbon emissions by car type here: carboncounter.com.

The EX90’s advanced lidar safety system uses 5 radars, 8 cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors to create a shield of safety around your car. The system continually scans the environment to prepare for the possibility of driver assistance if needed.

But the EX90 is not only watching the road, it’s also monitoring the interior of the vehicle. The occupant sensing system will alert you if it seems that a sleeping child, or drowsy dog, is about to be left behind in the car.

Safety. Sustainability. Innovation. That’s Volvo.

Safety. Sustainability. Innovation. That's Volvo.

