Rustic elegance has a new address: A lovingly restored and technologically enhanced PA Bank Barn for weddings and events.

There is a new contender in the Lancaster market for weddings and events: The Barn at Paradise Station, on the grounds of the Red Caboose Motel and Casey Jones’ Restaurant in Ronks.

The motel and restaurant were purchased in 2016 by the Prickett family: Tyler and Kat, along with Tyler’s parents Todd and Debbie. The Prickett family had fond memories of visiting the motel and restaurant and when the business came up for sale all four family members jumped at the opportunity. They have taken a team approach to updating and improving every aspect of the property.

Their latest ambitious project is The Barn, an early 1800s bank barn on the property that they have lovingly transformed into a premier venue that can accommodate weddings, corporate events, retreats, family reunions, theatrical performances and concerts. Tyler and Todd collaborated extensively for the duration of the 18-month-long project, on everything from aesthetics to flow and functionality.

Set near a charming pond with sweeping views of the verdant countryside, The Barn has all the beauty of vintage post-and-beam construction, including original stone walls, hand-hewn heavy timbers and soaring ceilings. All these elements have been fully restored by local Amish craftsmen.

But hidden behind those authentic walls are the modern amenities that every event planner dreams of.

Let’s start with the HVAC, which isn’t something that normally gets a lot of attention. At The Barn, the top-of-the-line HVAC includes basement floors with radiant heating for toasty warmth on chilly evenings. Todd didn’t want ductwork to mar the beauty of the old beams, so all the heating and cooling mechanicals are cleverly tucked away under floors or behind walls.

“This project required a tremendous amount of creativity from the tradesmen because there were a lot of challenges involved in making these ultra-modern conveniences invisible in an historic structure,” Tyler says.

To keep the exterior of The Barn pristine for photo shoots, there are no visible external HVAC elements whatsoever. All that infrastructure, plus propane tanks, is quietly hidden behind a beautiful stonework milking shed constructed just for that purpose.

The Barn’s most impressive nods to the needs of modern events are the lighting and sound systems designed by Stray Production Services, located at Rock Lititz. “There is not a wedding venue in the county that can keep up with this place from a production and technical standpoint,” says Eric Lizotte, lead systems integrator.

The Clair Brothers speakers are concert quality, unlike the usual “speakers on a stick” you get at most venues, Eric says. This large format system excels not only for DJs and corporate presentations, but also for live music and theatrical productions on the raised stage on the top floor of The Barn. Matching the audio is a professional lighting array controlled by a theatrical lighting console.

The sound and lighting systems will be taken full advantage of by "Then Sings My Soul: Beloved Hymns & Songs Inspired by the Ministry of Billy Graham”, a musical group in which Kat sings. The group plans regular performances at The Barn, often with an option to add a family style meal.

Adults and kids alike will love the cool retrofit of The Barn’s silo into a viewing tower, the only one in the area. While the silo is accessed via a spiral staircase, every other part of The Barn is fully ADA accessible via an internal elevator with doors that open on all five floors.

New overnight accommodations include the Male Room (a converted railroad mail car, now kitted out for groomsmen), the romantic Conductors Quarters (modeled after a Victorian train station in Mars, Pennsylvania), and the recently renovated Farmhouse, perfect for bridal parties. Many of the rooms are thoughtfully decorated with period-appropriate antiques, sourced through Todd’s connections as a former antiques dealer.

If you’d like to elevate your wedding or event at the most meticulously designed space in the county, email info@barnatparadisestation.com or give Tyler and Kat a call at 717-687-5000. They’ll be happy to show you all the intricate details they designed into The Barn in what has been truly a labor of love.

Barnatparadisestation.com | 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks | Thensingsmysoulpa.com

