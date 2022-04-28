Rising Above

Jim Reilly began playing the saxophone at age 7, performed in concert band as a teen and advanced through districts and regionals to become No. 1 in the state in 1994. Some three decades later, Reilly still plays the sax and plans a concert in Binn’s Park this summer to benefit the homeless of Lancaster County.

But that concert is more than simply the kind gesture of a talented musician. It’s a way to give back.

Somewhere after that normal suburban Philadelphia youth, Reilly’s life took some unexpected turns that included substance abuse, bipolar disorder and, eventually, poverty and homelessness.

“It’s hard to be homeless. I didn’t know how hard it was,” says Reilly, 46. “I missed the years that I lost. That’s how it feels when you’re homeless and mentally ill.”

Reilly’s story bounces everywhere from Philly to Palmyra to the Poconos. It includes a divorce, stays in psychiatric hospitals and prisons, and finally a move to Lancaster, where he found a job and a place to live - until he lost both in the summer of 2020.

That’s when he found refuge at the Lime Street shelter at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a path to a better life through Good Samaritan Services.

“All I can say is I was in Philadelphia homeless, Trenton homeless, Stroudsburg homeless and Harrisburg homeless,” Reilly says. “When I walked in (Good Samaritan Services) I felt this warm feeling and I knew I was going to be OK. … I’ll never forget them. They helped me save my own life.”

Good Samaritan provides emergency shelters, residential housing and housing support services to individuals and families experiencing and at risk of homelessness in Lancaster and Chester counties.

Participants are also provided case managers who help them develop a personalized success plan and connect them with community resources. From savings match programs and financial education opportunities, to advocating with landlords and helping secure jobs, Good Samaritan offers a full spectrum of services to help participants on their journey to stability.

This year, Good Samaritan Services will launch a counseling program to provide mental health services to participants in their shelter and housing programs. As part of the program, Good Samaritan Services will hire two master’s level social workers who are licensed and certified to provide clinical therapy - one for Lancaster County and one for Chester County.

“The motivation for this is folks like Jim,” says Nate Hoffer, CEO of Good Samaritan Services.

Sometimes it can take weeks for program participants to get the mental health services they need, Hoffer says, due to the time it takes to connect with a therapist in the community who has an opening and accepts their insurance.

“Without addressing their mental health, it really does make it difficult for them to focus on work and housing,” he says. “It’s a quicker way for our population to get the mental health services they need.”

Contrary to the common stereotype that the homeless suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, Hoffer says his organization serves more people with mental health issues.

Reilly says he gets frustrated when people look down on the homeless as bums who don’t want to work. They fail to understand that many of the homeless are ill, and that they would work if they were healthy, he says.

“It’s a prevalent need in general within the homeless community,” Hoffer says. “Mental health that is not taken care of or addressed can cause a snowball effect, an avalanche of broken relationships and lost employment until people end up needing services like Good Samaritan.”

In Reilly’s case, Good Samaritan Services helped him to find an apartment and access the mental health services and medication he needed.

“I feel like myself again,” he says.

Reilly currently has two part-time jobs - one doing demolition work and the other running his own flooring business. He attends AA and NA meetings regularly and is hopeful that his life will continue moving in the right direction.

“I couldn’t have done this on my own.”

He’s determined not to let others with the same struggles feel alone, either. That’s why he’s planning that summer concert to raise funds for the homeless. It’s also why he’s decided to share his story, no matter how uncomfortable that might be.

“Whatever can help people who are going through this, I don’t want them to feel the way I did,” he says. “People on the street, they have an opportunity they didn’t have before. If I can help one person for real, I did my job. That’s what I want to do now. I want to help people.”

GOOD SAM BENEFIT GALA AT EXCELSIOR ON MAY 5TH.

Live music, dancing, exciting auction experiences, delicious cuisine, and many more surprises!

Ticket available at goodsamservices.org/events