Reward offered in Lancaster County retail theft

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in finding Aisha Kemmerer, 45, whose address is in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Police accuse Kemmerer of entering LensCrafters at Park City Center on Feb. 25, 2023 and taking $1,040 worth of glasses from the display tables. Based on theirinvestigation, Kemmerer is charged with one count of retail theft (F3).

Anyone with information about Aisha Kemmerer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Det. Bingham or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest in this case, or any case in which Lancaster County police departments need help in finding a fugitive or solving a crime.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.