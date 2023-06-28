Restore your smile with dental implants

Tooth loss is a fact of life for millions of Americans, and it can cause a host of unwanted consequences, whether you’re missing many teeth or even just one or two.

“It’s not just about eating, it’s about self-esteem and confidence,” says Dr. Tracy Sulc, a general dentist with Smilebuilderz.

An often-overlooked result of tooth loss is the gradual deterioration of the jawbone, which over time can alter facial features and cause other health issues.

Fortunately, there is a solution that cannot only restore your smile, but closely replicate the look, feel and function of your natural teeth: dental implants.

“An implant is the standard of care in terms of replacing a missing tooth,” says Dr. Anthony Skiadas, a general dentist at Smilebuilderz.

Dental implants are titanium posts surgically placed in the jawbone to hold artificial teeth called crowns. The post takes the place of a tooth’s natural root and fuses with the bone, creating a solid foundation for the new tooth and preventing further bone loss. Implants are suitable for replacing a single tooth, multiple teeth, or an entire upper or lower set of teeth known as a full arch.

At Smilebuilderz, routine dental care and specialty care are available all in one practice, creating a more convenient and seamless experience from start to finish for dental implant patients.

“There’s not many places that offer this service, this integrated model,” Skiadas says. “It’s pretty awesome to be a part of it.”

Preserving natural teeth is always the priority, but sometimes that is not possible, says Dr. John Nikas, a board certified periodontist with Smilebuilderz who has been performing dental implants for three decades. Nikas works in tandem with the practice’s general dentists to evaluate and improve the patient’s overall oral health, discover the patient’s wants and needs, and determine if they are a good candidate for implants.

Having worked in his own practice for many years, Nikas appreciates the team approach at Smilebuilderz, a lot of which happens behind the scenes.

“I have the advantage of expertise and consultations from other specialists that can help me formulate a treatment plan,” he says. “I literally work next door to an endodontist. I can get an opinion if a tooth can be saved. We’re not sending people all over town.”

Nikas also works directly with the general dentists throughout the implant process. Sulc and Skiadas collaborate with the dental lab to create teeth with just the right form and aesthetic so they can properly fit them to the implants once Nikas has them in place.

“If they had crooked teeth all their lives or colors they didn’t like, it’s a time I can give them what they’re looking for or get them back to what they looked like when they got married at 25,” Sulc says.

The implant process itself varies depending on the scope of the procedure and whether there are any extenuating circumstances. Using 3D X-rays, Nikas can determine the location of nerves and sinuses to precisely place the implant. In cases where there are tight spaces or curved nerves or roots, he uses a custom surgical guide for even greater accuracy.

“Invasive as it sounds, people usually do very well with implant dentistry,” Nikas says. “It’s probably easier for you to have an implant placed than to have the tooth removed.”

Most patients with single implants typically return to work the next day. Full-arch implants are often scheduled on a Friday so the patient can return to regular activity on Monday. Smilebuilderz also has an anesthesiologist, Dr. Stanley Heleniak, for patients who require sedation for more extensive full-arch procedures.

“Literally, we put them to sleep, and they wake up with a new set of teeth,” Skiadas says.

Those initial teeth are temporary and will be replaced with more durable and aesthetic versions in two to three months once the jawbone fuses with the implant.

While dentures and bridges are frequently viewed as more affordable solutions to tooth loss, they have drawbacks, the doctors say. A bridge requires the support of surrounding healthy teeth and may eventually damage them. Dentures make it more difficult to feel and taste food, and they provide only about 10% of your natural chewing strength, limiting the foods you can eat. Dentures also accelerate bone loss in the jaw, making them fit more poorly over time.

Sulc encourages patients to think of dental implants as a long-term investment in their health – and themselves.

“A lot of patients come in and I can see the lack of self-esteem on their faces. They look older. They’re covering their mouth with their hands. They're in pain all the time. They can’t eat what they want to eat. They don’t think they look good,” she says. “What I’ve seen after the teeth are fixed, I see light go back in their eyes. I mean twinkling, believe it or not. I’m not exaggerating.”

