Reimagining Beauty

Julie Shaffer is a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing who spent over 20 years working in hospital neonatal intensive care units. Julie loved caring for babies, but when it came time to start her own family, she realized that she wanted a career that was more family-friendly.

To meld her medical skills with her passion for helping people, Julie founded Reimagine Med Spa in February. “I love seeing the confidence that injectables can bring to people, and I love building a team that takes the time to listen to what clients feel they need,” she says.

Part of Julie’s approach to building a team is to lease space to two young women, Natalie Cruz and Thalya Rodriguez, thus providing them with a unique and nurturing start-up environment. Their small businesses offer lash services and permanent makeup, creating a “one stop shop” for all aesthetic needs of Reimagine’s clients.

Healthy weight loss

One of the things that many clients need is support to become healthier through weight loss. Reimagine Med Spa offers semaglutide, a custom compounded generic of the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

The choice to use generic was intentional, Julie says, because she did not want to contribute to medication shortages of brand-name drugs that are prescribed to people with diabetes. Using custom compounded semaglutide has no impact on the drug supply for diabetes treatment.

Julie also wanted to offer an affordable treatment. Generic semaglutide is the same composition as brand-name drugs but at about a quarter of the cost. One of Reimagine’s clients had an insurance company that refused to pay for Wegovy, even though she qualified as obese. This client was able to afford Reimagine’s semaglutide injections and has lost 60 pounds.

Julie has her own firsthand experience with semaglutide. She has been taking the weekly injections for about three months to achieve her own weight-loss goal. Along with the injections, she has been doing exactly what she tells her clients to do – working toward healthier dietary and exercise habits so that she can sustain the weight loss after she stops semaglutide.

“We talk with our clients a lot about healthy choices and working out,” Julie says. “Semaglutide gives you that time to develop those new habits while feeling good about your weight-loss progress.”

The goal of weight loss isn’t just cosmetic, Julie says. Weight loss, done carefully and with proper support, can have a positive impact on joint pain, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, low energy and other weight-related issues.

How long a person needs to use semaglutide depends on their personal situation. For some people, three months may be enough to meet their goals. For others, it could take longer. Reimagine schedules an initial consultation with an in-depth health review to decide if semaglutide is appropriate, followed by training on how to self-inject. Clients are sent home with four syringes and come back to the office for monthly check-ins on progress and to monitor side effects (typically gastrointestinal upset).

Effective facial rejuvenation

Another key issue for Reimagine’s clients is rejuvenation of the skin. Sometimes skin issues can be related to having lost a lot of weight in a short time, although Reimagine’s goal is to keep weight loss slow and steady to avoid this problem. Other sources of skin issues include acne scars, stretch marks, sun damage and age-related wrinkling.

To rejuvenate the skin Reimagine uses Morpheus8, a radiofrequency microneedling treatment that stimulates the body to produce collagen and elastin.

Collagen is a protein that gives your skin volume and shape, while elastin helps your skin rebound after being pinched or pulled. Your body produces less of these substances as you age or if it has been damaged.

The Morpheus8 microneedles stimulate the body to flood the area with collagen to repair the skin where the microneedles were inserted. The radiofrequencies provide heat which further stimulates the production of both collagen and elastin. Essentially, Morpheus8 harnesses the body’s natural healing properties to revive skin health.

Julie describes Morpheus8 treatment as “my personal favorite because it really, really works and the results last.” Morpheus8 is less intensive than a peel, Julie says, with much less downtime. Clients see full results in two to three weeks.

To learn more about what Reimagine’s client-focused approach to medical aesthetics can do for you, send an email to reimaginebeautypa@gmail.com or call 717-316-0169.

Reimaginebeautypa.com | 2148 Embassy Drive, Suite 250, Lancaster

