Regal Wealth Advisors named top financial planner by LNP readers for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Regal Wealth Advisors was the winner of LNP’s Readers’ Choice Award for favorite financial planner. And in 2021, we also won the top award for small business advisory services and second place in the insurance agency category. We are extremely grateful to receive these recognitions because they come from those whom we strive to serve. To everyone who made these awards possible, thank you so much for your tremendous support!

Our client relationships are based on three factors: integrity, trust and performance.

It all starts with integrity, which is rooted in deep interest in our clients and a passion for helping them achieve their long-term financial goals. Integrity then becomes the foundation for a trust-based relationship. We earn our clients’ trust by our commitment to always put their needs and priorities first, and by consistently staying connected with them. Finally, integrity and trust enable us to develop a close relationship that drives optimal performance. Long-term investment returns, while crucial, are only one piece of our performance objectives. For us, performance also includes developing an effective, goal-based long-term plan so we can be sure that all our investment and planning decisions fit with our clients’ needs.

Integrity, trust and performance. We believe these three crucial elements are what our clients expect and deserve. And this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards indicate our clients feel the same way. If you would like to learn more about what makes us different, and why so many others believe strongly in us, please give us a call or visit regal-wealth.com