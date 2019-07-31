While a nice tan might offer what you think is a “healthy glow,” sun damage to skin accounts for up to 90 percent of visible aging (wrinkles, sagging, and discoloration). It’s also a leading cause of skin cancer, which represents about 50 percent of all cancers in the United States.
“There is no such thing as a healthy tan,” noted Bryan J. Cicuto, DO, UPMC Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical Associates. “The tan itself indicates that you have sustained skin cell damage. And tanning beds are not safer than lying in the sun.”
Preventing sun damage is the best strategy. However, if you’ve experienced sun damage to your skin, the good news is that starting to practice sun protection year-round can prevent further damage and may even reverse some of the damage already done.
“Use a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it 30 minutes before going outdoors,” Dr. Cicuto advised. He also recommended reapplying it every two hours or more often, if sweating or getting wet, and using it in all types of weather including winter months and cloudy days. Of course, keeping your skin covered with clothing and wearing a hat are great protection.
The other good news is that a wide range of medical options exist to help reduce or reverse the effects of sun damage.
For example, the professionals at UPMC Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical Associates offer several methods of skin rejuvenation and resurfacing which can leave your skin looking smoother and brighter. Other procedures they offer to address sun damage, including brown spots and other signs of aging, include:
- Ablative and nonablative laser resurfacing to improve skin appearance or treat facial flaws.
- Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), also known as photofacial, to help with pigmentation and telangiectasias (broken or widened small blood vessels that sit near the surface of the skin).
- Microneedling to help with lines, wrinkles, acne scars, enlarged pores, and stretch marks.
- Chemical peels to treat fine lines, scarring, enlarged pores, pigmentation, and overall skin regeneration.
- Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) injections to correct frown lines and crow’s feet for up to four months.
- Facial filler to help restore a more youthful facial structure and to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
“Patients have many options to achieve their anti-aging goals from advanced medical skin care lines to noninvasive procedures with little to no down time,” noted Dr. Cicuto. “Plastic surgery is another great option to correct unwanted features or signs of aging, including a breast lift or augmentation, tummy tuck, and eye surgery.”
Remember, sun-damaged skin is much easier to prevent than to correct. Sun damage starts to surface in your 30s which is a great time to start an anti-aging regimen.
UPMC Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical Associates offers all of these procedures and is happy to consult with patients about their aesthetic goals. They have an office at 1535 Highlands Drive, Suite 300, Lititz, and can be reached at 717-625-3509.