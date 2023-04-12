Recovery Allies - impacted friends and families supporting recovery

For almost two decades, I have supported people with addiction disorders by providing information and referral services at Compass Mark. This means creating a safe and non-judgmental space to help them navigate the treatment and recovery support systems. It's not easy to advocate for yourself when you don't feel well. And it's not easy to wade through external and internal stigma and try to get what you need. People develop addiction disorders because they have risk factors for those illnesses. They deserve high quality treatment, accessible and varied recovery services, as well as kindness and validation every step of the way. When people receive this kind of care, they and their families flourish. It's important to me to show respect and love to people in recovery--especially those in early recovery who still carry a great deal of shame and regret. They have so much to offer the world--and they are so much more than their illness.

- Amy Sechrist

I have had the wonderful opportunity to work along-side a small group of people to start a non-profit organization called Elizabethtown Area Communities That Care, (EACTC), 23 years ago. Since then, EACTC has blossomed and partnered with some incredible individuals and organizations to provide the science-based process and programs that make up our organization today. We follow the Communities That Care model in our community to identify and reduce risks factors that can lead to substance use and other adolescent problems. Our programs and initiatives help to build protective factors and good social emotional skills that will help strengthen our young people through the many challenges they face.

It is amazing to see how young people thrive when you provide them with a chance to be a part of something where they can have fun while building friendship and communication skills along with self-confidence. Everyone wants to find places where they experience a sense of belonging and value and receive some recognition for their involvement.

In addition to some of our research -based programs, we offer opportunities for volunteers to come to the school and help students complete their work in our Homework Helpers program. Our volunteers make such a difference in a child’s life by sitting for an hour or two with them, showing an interest in them while helping them with something as simple as completing their school work.

Martin Luther King say Life’s most persistent and urgent question is “What you are you doing for others?”

We can all make a positive impact in our community and help make it a place where all children can thrive.

Gail Viscome

Growing up with the disease of alcohol or other substance abuse was like having an elephant and an octopus in my home. The elephant thumped and I tried to jump away but the octopus already has its tentacles entwined, until I found support in the rooms where long term recovery happens. Now, for the past 40 years, I have been privileged to share with many others around the world how to free themselves from the strangulation of this disease, I call Family Codependence. That has meant breaking through the denial, manipulation, and enabling that keep the disease spreading, smothering, and smashing down what God intends for each person in a family. My life’s passion has been to spread the message of hope and healing that recovery brings. In Lancaster that has been through church-based FAITH Initiatives and in Africa, through the Ugandan Drug-Free Schools program.

- Terry Webb

First of all, I consider myself a servant, my purpose on this earth is to serve. I am also a Mental Health Nurse. I believe that I am a champion for all people, both in and out of recovery. I try to serve and represent individuals with mental illness, developmental disabilities, and persons in recovery from substance or other addictions. This community is near and dear to my heart, as I have family members with developmental disabilities and who are currently in recovery. I have worked for a number of facilities in and out of the Lancaster area who are serving this community. I believe that the Lancaster area have a tremendous number of services that are set up to assist those who are struggling with addictions and are seeking help. My job in the community is to be a resource by promoting a healthy lifestyle. I inspire, encourage, direct and even sometimes push my loved ones, patients and community to seek the services that will help them to make positive behavior changes.

- Stephney Johnson

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.

Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.