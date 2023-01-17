Recovery Allies - impacted friends and families supporting recovery

It is really wonderful how much resilience there is in human nature. Throughout my 23 years at SACA I have learned to cultivate the trust with children, teens, and adults when it relates to drug & alcohol (D&A) prevention, treatment, and the necessary support that takes the entire community to persevere. The number of people suffering from addiction in America is astounding. Many individuals do not understand that addiction is a disease. SACA recognized it in the early 1970’s and open its doors to support people with substance use disorders and mental health. My hope is for everyone to recognize that without support its difficult for people with substance use disorders to maintain sobriety. They are our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and friends. By joining forces, we can shift the needle to recovery and help them see the light at the end of the tunnel. Stop looking over them and become an ally!

-Sandra Valdez

“Personally, I have experienced loss of loved ones to addiction which, very unfortunately, is not rare. I’ve lost my sister to an overdose, I’ve lost a colleague and friend to an overdose shortly after, I’ve lost more friends, and as a doctor, I’ve lost patients. Sometimes I wonder how I will get through the day and focus on my work as a doctor specializing in the treatment of addiction as I also mourn these losses. Each time this happens, I am gently reminded of the joy and hope of recovery. Every day I get to meet new people, authentically sharing their journey. I have the privilege of witnessing lives be changed, and to meet with people showing examples of finding recovery for decades. It reminds me that addiction is a disease but that we also have effective treatments! I’m blessed to be able to do this work, and it’s an honor to walk alongside the recovery community.”

Mitchell Crawford, DO

Medical Director, Specialized Treatment and Recovery Team

Director, Addiction Services, WellSpan Health

"My precious daughter and Mitch's sister, Liz Crawford, died in 2015 at age 25, from a heroin overdose. The following year, I was encouraged to tell her story, so I accepted a few public speaking invitations in order to spread awareness. At the time, I didn't know much about addiction or any associated grief/loss, other than what I learned through Liz's experiences and from my Naranon group. Since then, I have been consistently involved in coming beside those who are struggling in their grief while also hoping to continue to widen awareness. I volunteer because Liz's life mattered and I always want to honor her, especially if I can help to ease someone's pain. I want to be a model of hope so that others who have experienced this loss can know that they are not alone and they can begin their life-long healing journey. As a retired Psychologist, it is important to me that I continue to serve and hopefully make an impact in the world of Substance Use Disorder. Most of my volunteering is done through Hospice/Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, where I facilitate a monthly support group GRASP (Grief Recovery After Substance Passing). We will also be offering a free 6-week series, "Coping with Overdose Loss" starting October 5. In addition, I serve on the board of GOAL Project, which provides trainings on prevention/awareness and support to those in recovery. Aside from those volunteer roles, when Mitch and I present together is my most beloved training time. We share a bond in this loss and we try to help others now."

- Marjorie Paradise

"Our family struggled with my son’s addiction for ten years. We didn’t talk about it outside of the house or share what was happening even with our extended family. We went through it alone. After my son died in 2014, I was determined to help other families like ours, families that had no idea how to deal with a loved one’s addiction. We now know that it’s not just the individual that recovers; it’s the family too. When family members understand addiction and learn how best to support their loved one’s recovery, that individual’s recovery becomes more stable. Many times I’ve seen families that were torn apart by addiction do the hard work of repairing relationships, rebuilding trust, and becoming a healthy family unit again. I am honored to be able to play a role in that. When I started this work, I wanted to help other people. I didn’t know that it would become vital to my recovery from the loss of my son. To me recovery means living my life in service to others."

-Stacy Emminger