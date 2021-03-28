Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

  March 28, 2021
Recognizing excellence during a pandemic. Support Lancaster County!

Presented By Penn State Health

TO ALL WORKERS

Thank You!

Workers throughout Lancaster County continue to do their jobs daily to keep our community going strong, and to keep its residents safe and healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic. We want to recognize all hard-working Lancaster Countians who have sacrificed so much and continue to help us win this fight. Thank you for all you do.

Hang this page in your home to show your support for all Lancaster County’s workers

For more information about Penn State Health, please visit pennstatehealth.org

