Reasons to smile: Orthodontist finds joy in puzzles and in dental practice

When Dr. Silke Cummings says her ideal pastime at home is working on a jigsaw puzzle, she’s not talking about the kind you can assemble on a card table or even that dining room table you only use on special occasions. She’s talking 42,000 pieces. “We have an extra room in our house which is the puzzle room,” she says. “I just did the puzzle on the floor.” She estimates it took almost a year to complete the 5-by-25-foot collage of landmarks around the world.

“Patience and details, they’re my things,” Dr. Silke says. Those qualities serve her well in puzzles and in her profession as an orthodontist - and the newest member of the Smilebuilderz family.

Dr. Silke and her husband, Mike Olorunnisola, a software engineer, currently live in Philadelphia, but they’re in the process of moving to Lancaster County.

It’s the latest part of a journey that began in Jamaica, where Dr. Silke grew up before moving to the United States at age 15 to attend boarding school in Massachusetts. Having a mother who was a doctor and other relatives in the medical field, she thought she knew her destiny. But a weeklong summer camp at the University of Pennsylvania’s dental school the summer before her senior year of high school changed everything. “After that I was hooked,” she says.

Dr. Silke chose Penn for her undergraduate degree and dental school, and she chose orthodontics for her specialty because of the transformative impact it can have on patients.

“It’s like an art and science combined,” she says. “I really enjoy meeting a brand-new patient for a consult and then developing that relationship over the next few years and also seeing the change in their smiles. You can play a part in that and it’s awesome.”

Dr. Silke says she particularly enjoys what she calls “phase one” or “interceptive” treatment for children ages 7 to 9 who don’t yet have all their permanent teeth. “You see something that you can address super early to set kids up for a less involved orthodontic experience in the future,” she says. That early intervention is easier at Smilebuilderz, where the dental team includes general and pediatric dentists, orthodontists, periodontists and endodontists. "Having all specialties right there under one roof is super valuable to patients,” Dr. Silke says. “When it's all in one place it's a very streamlined process and I think everyone benefits.”

In addition to the benefits of working at Smilebuilderz, Dr. Silke and her husband are also looking forward to the benefits of living in Lancaster County. Mike, a self-professed “extreme extrovert,” works from home but enjoys finding office space in the nearest coffee shop.

“I can sit down and focus on code for quite a while,” he says, “I like to think of that as a puzzle.”

In his free time, however, Mike leaves the puzzles to his wife. “I play the piano, bass and guitar. I love music. It’s always been my escape,” he says. “And then basketball is the thing I love to do that keeps me in shape.” While puzzles are Dr. Silke’s favorite pastime, it’s not her only talent. She also crocheted all the flowers at their wedding.

Together, the couple enjoys travel, board games and food, especially the Latin and Indian cuisine they’ve discovered in Lancaster. And come June, they’ll have one more thing to keep them busy: their first child. That’s another reason Dr. Silke is grateful to work at Smilebuilderz, where she says she feels very supported in both her work and home life. It’s something she felt from the very start.

“I’ve been on a good number of interviews before, and it was the first interview I went on where the people that were interviewing me were more interested in me as a person than just as a clinician who would be treating their patients,” Dr. Silke says. “The more I met people who were part of the Smilebuilderz community … clearly there is something here that everyone is super excited about. “It was worth Mike and I moving here to be a part of this.”

Smilebuilderz feels equally fortunate to welcome Dr. Silke and her growing family as part of the Smilebuilderz family.

