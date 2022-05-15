Readers Choice 2022-Vote Now For Your Favorites

How to vote for your favorites
The LNP|LancasterOnline Readers’ Choice Awards give our readers the chance to nominate and vote for their favorite Lancaster County businesses. We’re proud of the ways that Readers’ Choice Awards has grown and changed over the years, but the main goal has always been the same: to give praise and show support for our readers’ favorite Lancaster County businesses!
Each vote is important and meaningful to local businesses, who look forward to this contest each year.
This year, Readers’ Choice voting will be online only. Please visit LancasterOnline.com/readerschoice/vote to cast a vote for your favorites.
There are over 245 categories to vote for, which fall into 14 groups: Apparel, Automotive, Bridal, Education, Financial & Legal, Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Kids, Leisure, Medical, Miscellaneous, Pets, and Shopping. The list of each of the categories can be found below.
This year’s categories are:
Apparel
Dry Cleaner
Men's Clothing Store
Place to Buy Athletic Footwear
Place to Buy Shoes
Women's Clothing Store
Automotive
Auto Dealer Service Department
Auto Dealership
Auto Painting
Auto Repair Center
Body Shop
Car Wash
Diagnostic Center
Limo Service
Motorcycle Dealership
Oil Change
Tire Store
Towing Company
Trailers
Transmission Repair Center
Transportation
Used Car Dealership
Bridal
Dress Alterations
Engagment & Wedding Rings
Entertainment
Florist
Rehearsal Dinner
Wedding Cakes
Wedding Dress
Wedding Photographer
Wedding Transportation
Wedding Venue
Bridesmaids Gifts
Groomsmen Gifts
Education
College/University
Place To Take College Courses
Place To Take Graphic Design Classes
Private School
Financial & Legal
Accounting Firm
Business Advisory Services
Favorite Place to Bank
Friendliest Place to Bank
Financial Planner
Friendliest Teller (Include Name/Company/Branch)
Insurance Agency
Law Firm
Law Firm For Criminal Defense
Law Firm For DUI
Law Firm For Elder Law
Law Firm For Estate Planning/Wills
Law Firm For Family Law
Law Firm For Immigration Law
Law Firm For Personal Injury
Tax Preparation Service
Food & Beverage
Asian Food Restaurant
Bakery
BBQ Restaurant
Beer Distributor
Breakfast Spot
Brunch Spot
Buffet/Smorgasbord
Candy Store
Casual Dining Restaurant
Catering
Coffee Shop
Deli
Diner
Donut Shop
Family Restaurant
Farm Market
Fine Dining Restaurant
Food Truck
Greek Restaurant
Grocery Store
Gourmet Shop
Homemade Chocolates
Ice Cream Shop
Indian Restaurant
Italian Restaurant
Late Night Eats
Lunch Spot
Mexican Restaurant
Outdoor Dining
Pizza Shop
Place To Buy Birthday Cakes
Place To Buy Burgers
Place To Buy Burritos
Place To Buy Cheesesteaks
Place To Get A Cocktail
Place To Buy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Place to Buy Pies
Place To Buy Ribs
Place To Buy Salads
Place To Buy Seafood
Place To Buy Sticky Buns
Place To Buy Subs/Hoagies
Place To Buy Wings
Sandwich Shop
Seafood Restaurant
Specialty Market
Steak House
Tea Shop
Health & Beauty
Barber Shop
Beauty Salon
Cross Training Facility
Dermatologist
Drug Store/Pharmacy
Fitness Center
Holistic Health
Laser Hair Removal Center
Nail Salon
Personal Training Facility
Skin Care Provider
Spa
Tattoo Shop
Yoga Studio
Home & Garden
Appliance Repair
Appliance Store
Awnings
Battery Supplier
Birding Store
Cabinetry
Carpet Cleaner
Countertops
Deck Treatment
Doors
Electrician
Exterior Remodeler
Floor Covering Store
Furniture Store
Garage Doors
Garden Center
Greenhouse
Grills, Smokers & Accessories
Hardware Store
Heating/Cooling Service
Home Builder
Home Cleaning Service
Home Insulation Company
Home Security
Kitchen/Bath Remodeler
Landscaper/Lawn Care Provider
Mattress Store
Outdoor Furniture
Painting Company
Pest Control Specialists
Place To Buy Building Supplies/Materials
Place To Buy Firewood
Place To Buy Mulch
Place To Buy Paint
Place to Buy Sheds and Outdoor Structures
Place To Buy Window Treatments
Plumbing Company
Power Washer
Real Estate Agent
Real Estate Company
Roofing
Septic Services
Siding
Solar Installation
Spouting
Tree Service
Water Garden Designer/Supplier
Water Treatment Company
Window Dealer/Installer
Kids
Child's Birthday Party
Dance Studio
Day Camp
Outdoor Activities
Pediatric Dentist
Pediatric Eye Care Center
Place To Buy Baby Clothing
Teen Birthday Party
Leisure
Art Gallery
Bowling Center
Entertainment Venue
Ladies Night
Live Theater
Miniature Golf Course
Movie Theater
Museum
Place To Take Cooking Classes
Team Building Activity
Travel Agency
Medical
Birth Center
Chiropractor
Cosmetic Surgeon
Dental Practice
Eye Care Center
Family Practice
Foot/Ankle Practice
General Surgical Practice
Hearing Specialist
Home Health Care Agency
Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist
Hospital
In-Home Companion Care (Non-Health Care)
Laser Eye Center
Medical Spa
Neurologist
Neurosurgeon
Obstetrical Practice
Ophthamologist
Oral Surgeon
Orthodontic Practice
Orthopedic Practice
Physical Rehab Center
Sports Medicine
Urgent Care
Miscellaneous
55+ Community
Apartment Community
Locksmith
Place to buy a Firearm
Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility
Photographer
Radio Station
Retirement Community
Self Storage
Pets
Dog Day Care
Kennel
Pet Grooming
Pet Supply Store
Place To Adopt/Buy A Pet
Veterinarian
Dog Training
Shopping
Antique Shop
Archery Supplies
Bicycle/Bicycling Supplies
Book Store
Card Shop
Consignment Shop/Event
Custom Jewelry Store
Estate Jewelry Store
Fabric Store
Fine Jewelry Store
Fitness Equipment
Gift Shop (Be Name Specific)
Hunting Supplies & Accessories
Independent Jewelry Appraiser
Kitchen Store
Place To Buy A Vacuum Cleaner
Place To Buy Area Rugs
Place To Buy Home Decor
Quilt Shop
Scrap Gold Buyer
Sewing Shop
Thrift Shop