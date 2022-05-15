Readers Choice 2022-Vote Now For Your Favorites

How to vote for your favorites

The LNP|LancasterOnline Readers’ Choice Awards give our readers the chance to nominate and vote for their favorite Lancaster County businesses. We’re proud of the ways that Readers’ Choice Awards has grown and changed over the years, but the main goal has always been the same: to give praise and show support for our readers’ favorite Lancaster County businesses!

Each vote is important and meaningful to local businesses, who look forward to this contest each year.

This year, Readers’ Choice voting will be online only. Please visit LancasterOnline.com/readerschoice/vote to cast a vote for your favorites.

There are over 245 categories to vote for, which fall into 14 groups: Apparel, Automotive, Bridal, Education, Financial & Legal, Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Kids, Leisure, Medical, Miscellaneous, Pets, and Shopping. The list of each of the categories can be found below.

This year’s categories are:

Apparel

Dry Cleaner

Men's Clothing Store

Place to Buy Athletic Footwear

Place to Buy Shoes

Women's Clothing Store

Automotive

Auto Dealer Service Department

Auto Dealership

Auto Painting

Auto Repair Center

Body Shop

Car Wash

Diagnostic Center

Limo Service

Motorcycle Dealership

Oil Change

Tire Store

Towing Company

Trailers

Transmission Repair Center

Transportation

Used Car Dealership

Bridal

Dress Alterations

Engagment & Wedding Rings

Entertainment

Florist

Rehearsal Dinner

Wedding Cakes

Wedding Dress

Wedding Photographer

Wedding Transportation

Wedding Venue

Bridesmaids Gifts

Groomsmen Gifts

Education

College/University

Place To Take College Courses

Place To Take Graphic Design Classes

Private School

Financial & Legal

Accounting Firm

Business Advisory Services

Favorite Place to Bank

Friendliest Place to Bank

Financial Planner

Friendliest Teller (Include Name/Company/Branch)

Insurance Agency

Law Firm

Law Firm For Criminal Defense

Law Firm For DUI

Law Firm For Elder Law

Law Firm For Estate Planning/Wills

Law Firm For Family Law

Law Firm For Immigration Law

Law Firm For Personal Injury

Tax Preparation Service

Food & Beverage

Asian Food Restaurant

Bakery

BBQ Restaurant

Beer Distributor

Breakfast Spot

Brunch Spot

Buffet/Smorgasbord

Candy Store

Casual Dining Restaurant

Catering

Coffee Shop

Deli

Diner

Donut Shop

Family Restaurant

Farm Market

Fine Dining Restaurant

Food Truck

Greek Restaurant

Grocery Store

Gourmet Shop

Homemade Chocolates

Ice Cream Shop

Indian Restaurant

Italian Restaurant

Late Night Eats

Lunch Spot

Mexican Restaurant

Outdoor Dining

Pizza Shop

Place To Buy Birthday Cakes

Place To Buy Burgers

Place To Buy Burritos

Place To Buy Cheesesteaks

Place To Get A Cocktail

Place To Buy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Place to Buy Pies

Place To Buy Ribs

Place To Buy Salads

Place To Buy Seafood

Place To Buy Sticky Buns

Place To Buy Subs/Hoagies

Place To Buy Wings

Sandwich Shop

Seafood Restaurant

Specialty Market

Steak House

Tea Shop

Health & Beauty

Barber Shop

Beauty Salon

Cross Training Facility

Dermatologist

Drug Store/Pharmacy

Fitness Center

Holistic Health

Laser Hair Removal Center

Nail Salon

Personal Training Facility

Skin Care Provider

Spa

Tattoo Shop

Yoga Studio

Home & Garden

Appliance Repair

Appliance Store

Awnings

Battery Supplier

Birding Store

Cabinetry

Carpet Cleaner

Countertops

Deck Treatment

Doors

Electrician

Exterior Remodeler

Floor Covering Store

Furniture Store

Garage Doors

Garden Center

Greenhouse

Grills, Smokers & Accessories

Hardware Store

Heating/Cooling Service

Home Builder

Home Cleaning Service

Home Insulation Company

Home Security

Kitchen/Bath Remodeler

Landscaper/Lawn Care Provider

Mattress Store

Outdoor Furniture

Painting Company

Pest Control Specialists

Place To Buy Building Supplies/Materials

Place To Buy Firewood

Place To Buy Mulch

Place To Buy Paint

Place to Buy Sheds and Outdoor Structures

Place To Buy Window Treatments

Plumbing Company

Power Washer

Real Estate Agent

Real Estate Company

Roofing

Septic Services

Siding

Solar Installation

Spouting

Tree Service

Water Garden Designer/Supplier

Water Treatment Company

Window Dealer/Installer

Kids

Child's Birthday Party

Dance Studio

Day Camp

Outdoor Activities

Pediatric Dentist

Pediatric Eye Care Center

Place To Buy Baby Clothing

Teen Birthday Party

Leisure

Art Gallery

Bowling Center

Entertainment Venue

Ladies Night

Live Theater

Miniature Golf Course

Movie Theater

Museum

Place To Take Cooking Classes

Team Building Activity

Travel Agency

Medical

Birth Center

Chiropractor

Cosmetic Surgeon

Dental Practice

Eye Care Center

Family Practice

Foot/Ankle Practice

General Surgical Practice

Hearing Specialist

Home Health Care Agency

Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist

Hospital

In-Home Companion Care (Non-Health Care)

Laser Eye Center

Medical Spa

Neurologist

Neurosurgeon

Obstetrical Practice

Ophthamologist

Oral Surgeon

Orthodontic Practice

Orthopedic Practice

Physical Rehab Center

Sports Medicine

Urgent Care

Miscellaneous

55+ Community

Apartment Community

Locksmith

Place to buy a Firearm

Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility

Photographer

Radio Station

Retirement Community

Self Storage

Pets

Dog Day Care

Kennel

Pet Grooming

Pet Supply Store

Place To Adopt/Buy A Pet

Veterinarian

Dog Training

Shopping

Antique Shop

Archery Supplies

Bicycle/Bicycling Supplies

Book Store

Card Shop

Consignment Shop/Event

Custom Jewelry Store

Estate Jewelry Store

Fabric Store

Fine Jewelry Store

Fitness Equipment

Gift Shop (Be Name Specific)

Hunting Supplies & Accessories

Independent Jewelry Appraiser

Kitchen Store

Place To Buy A Vacuum Cleaner

Place To Buy Area Rugs

Place To Buy Home Decor

Quilt Shop

Scrap Gold Buyer

Sewing Shop

Thrift Shop