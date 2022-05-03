RCW Athletic Club offers summer tennis camps

When the Zink family moved from Florida to Lancaster in 2020 to purchase Racquet Club West, they weren’t just buying a business. They were coming home to where their tennis careers began.

George Zink, his wife, Lauren, and nephew Ben are all members of the Lancaster County Tennis Hall of Fame. All three have won national titles and have made a career out of teaching others the sport they love.

“We are all from Lancaster originally and all very passionate about tennis,” says Ben’s wife, Laura Zink, manager for the rebranded RCW Athletic Club. “We came back to our roots, back to where we all love. It felt like a natural fit.”

The Zinks will continue to share their love of the game this summer when RCW Athletic Club, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster, hosts its second annual Summer Tennis Camps for Juniors, a program offering four different camp experiences for players ages 3 to 18.

“Our whole team of teaching pros is amazing,” Laura Zink says, noting RCW’s seven pros will all be serving as camp coaches, and they all have an impressive background in playing and coaching.

“They are the core of our camp and one of the ways that sets our camp apart from others,” she says. “They have such great energy and passion for tennis, and can offer patience, excitement and energy to the youngest players, as well as motivation and encouragement to the older and advanced players.”

The summer camps will be held the weeks of June 20 and 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 8. Camps are open to the public and offer the flexibility of signing up for just one day, one week or multiple weeks. Camp options include:

Orange Ball Camp

Ages: 3-4

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday

Toddlers are never too young to have a racquet in their hand. This is a great way to introduce your child to the sport of tennis. Players will gain familiarity with tennis and practice basic strokes through fun games and age-appropriate learning opportunities.

Cost: $60 per week or $20 per day.

Orange Ball Camp

Ages: 5-10

Time: 9-10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday

Designed for beginners, this camp uses low compression Orange Dot tennis balls that allow players to learn and experience success. Campers will learn basic strokes as well as other elements of the tennis court.

Cost: $90 per week or $30 per day

Green Ball Camp

Time: 9-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday

This camp is designed for younger players ages 12 and under who are learning to play using Green Dot tennis balls. Players will learn foundational stroke production and the key elements of playing a match, with match play opportunities throughout the camp. The camp also will include coordination, footwork and agility exercises.

Cost: $150 per week or $50 per day

Junior Academy

Time: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

This all-day camp is geared toward high-level juniors, intermediate to advanced middle and high school players, and enthusiastic younger players. The Junior Academy will incorporate a variety of drills focusing on stroke production, technique and repetition. Players will also have opportunities for conditioning and fitness, meditation, and mental toughness exercises.

Campers should pack a lunch.

Cost: $449 per week (Discounts apply when registering for three or more weeks, with over 20% savings for five or more weeks. Discounts are only available at the time of initial registration.)

The best camp placement for a child may vary depending on their tennis ability. For assistance in choosing a camp option for your child, contact Juniors@rcwtennis.com.

RCW Athletic Club has six indoor courts and eight remodeled outdoor Har-Tru courts. The club also offers adult and junior programs, tournaments and special events throughout the year.

To register for a summer camp or learn more about the club, programs and membership opportunities, visit rcwathleticclub.com or call 717-299-5631.