Grove Vegetable Orzo Salad
Ingredients:
- Onion
- Yellow squash
- Zucchini
- Tomato
- Lemon
- Orzo
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Basil
- Butter
Directions:
- Wash, dry and slice onions, yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes into a coin shape. Place in a large bowl and set to the side.
- Cut basil into thin strips and grate the lemon peel into a small bowl and mix.
- Take your large dish of vegetables and coat them in olive oil, salt, pepper. Then, toss the ingredients together.
- Place the coated vegetables evenly on a hot grill to add colorization. An alternative is roasting them in the oven is roasting them at 425 degrees for approximately 30 minutes.
- In a medium skillet, at medium-high heat, begin melting butter. Stir in orzo and sauté until lightly browned.
- Once the vegetables and orzo are complete, combine all ingredients together and enjoy!
Sweet Potato Salad:
Ingredients:
- Sweet potatoes
- Onions
- Apples
- Mint
- Lime
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Wash, dry, and cut sweet potatoes into small dices. Then, toss with olive oil in a small bowl.
- In a thick, medium skillet, begin sautéing the sweet potatoes to add color. Then, finish in the oven at 375 degrees for about 20-25 minutes.
- Cut and sauté the onions in a small pan on medium heat until they begin to brown.
- Wash and cut mint, limes, and apples.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and enjoy!