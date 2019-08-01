Grove Vegetable Orzo Salad

Ingredients:

  • Onion
  • Yellow squash
  • Zucchini
  • Tomato
  • Lemon
  • Orzo
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Basil
  • Butter

Directions:

  1. Wash, dry and slice onions, yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes into a coin shape. Place in a large bowl and set to the side.
  2. Cut basil into thin strips and grate the lemon peel into a small bowl and mix.
  3. Take your large dish of vegetables and coat them in olive oil, salt, pepper. Then, toss the ingredients together.
  4. Place the coated vegetables evenly on a hot grill to add colorization. An alternative is roasting them in the oven is roasting them at 425 degrees for approximately 30 minutes.
  5. In a medium skillet, at medium-high heat, begin melting butter. Stir in orzo and sauté until lightly browned.
  6. Once the vegetables and orzo are complete, combine all ingredients together and enjoy!

Sweet Potato Salad:

Ingredients:

  • Sweet potatoes
  • Onions
  • Apples
  • Mint
  • Lime
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions:

  1. Wash, dry, and cut sweet potatoes into small dices. Then, toss with olive oil in a small bowl.
  2. In a thick, medium skillet, begin sautéing the sweet potatoes to add color. Then, finish in the oven at 375 degrees for about 20-25 minutes.
  3. Cut and sauté the onions in a small pan on medium heat until they begin to brown.
  4. Wash and cut mint, limes, and apples.
  5. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and enjoy!

