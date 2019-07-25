Ingredients:

  • Eggplant
  • Zucchini
  • Tomatoes
  • Red pepper
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Carrot
  • Salt
  • Olive oil
  • Yellow squash
  • Ricotta cheese
  • Dried herbs
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • Marinara sauce

Directions:

  1. Wash, dry and slice eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, red pepper, onion, garlic and carrots. Shred or blend to the consistency of a puree.
  2. Mix vegetable puree evenly and place in a rectangular baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
  3. Bake vegetable puree in the oven for approximately 2 hours at 300 degrees.
  4. Thinly slice zucchini, yellow squash and eggplant.
  5. Combine garlic, dried herbs, ricotta cheese and olive oil to produce a ricotta mix.
  6. In a rectangular baking dish, assemble thin layers of eggplant, yellow squash and zucchini, followed by a layer of the vegetable puree and a layer of the ricotta mixture. Repeat, using all ingredients.
  7. Bake lasagna for 2 hours, 30 minutes at 300 degrees.
  8. Place mozzarella on top of cooked lasagna, bake in oven until melted.
  9. Layer the bottom of a serving dish with marinara sauce, place each serving of lasagna over bed of sauce. Garnish.

Presented by Kegel's Produce