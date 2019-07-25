Ingredients:
- Eggplant
- Zucchini
- Tomatoes
- Red pepper
- Onion
- Garlic
- Carrot
- Salt
- Olive oil
- Yellow squash
- Ricotta cheese
- Dried herbs
- Mozzarella cheese
- Marinara sauce
Directions:
- Wash, dry and slice eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, red pepper, onion, garlic and carrots. Shred or blend to the consistency of a puree.
- Mix vegetable puree evenly and place in a rectangular baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
- Bake vegetable puree in the oven for approximately 2 hours at 300 degrees.
- Thinly slice zucchini, yellow squash and eggplant.
- Combine garlic, dried herbs, ricotta cheese and olive oil to produce a ricotta mix.
- In a rectangular baking dish, assemble thin layers of eggplant, yellow squash and zucchini, followed by a layer of the vegetable puree and a layer of the ricotta mixture. Repeat, using all ingredients.
- Bake lasagna for 2 hours, 30 minutes at 300 degrees.
- Place mozzarella on top of cooked lasagna, bake in oven until melted.
- Layer the bottom of a serving dish with marinara sauce, place each serving of lasagna over bed of sauce. Garnish.