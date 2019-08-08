Ingredients:
Summer Roll:
- Mushrooms
- Tofu
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Apples
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Rice wrappers
- Rice noodles
Peanut Sauce:
- Peanut butter
- Soy sauce
- Vinegar
- Hoisin sauce
- Water
Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce:
- Rice vinegar
- Hoisin sauce
- Water
- Chili garlic
Directions:
Peanut Sauce:
- In a small bowl add, 2 c. peanut butter, 2 tbs. soy sauce, ¼ c. rice vinegar, 2tbs. hoisin sauce, add water.
- Mix well.
Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce
- In a small bowl add, 2 tbs. rice vinegar, ¼ c. chili garlic, 2tbs. hoisin sauce, add water.
- Mix well.
Summer Rolls:
- Wash mushrooms, remove stems/gills, and cut tofu into small strips. Season mushrooms and tofu with olive oil, salt and black pepper.
- Grill the mushrooms until soft and pan sear the tofu in a medium saucepan.
- While mushrooms and tofu are cooking, cut your apples, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrots into thin slices. Place to the side.
- In a medium pan, boil water. Place the noodles into the hot water until softened. Then, place in cold water to chill. Drain the noodles and toss in olive oil. Set to the side.
- In a medium bowl, fill with warm water. Dip the rice wrappers in the water until soft. Lay the wrap flat, and then place the noodles, apples, cabbage, carrots and desired tofu or mushrooms.
- Roll the wrap, dip in sauce, and enjoy!