Today, we’re going to show you how to make a healthy alternative dish. Poke bowls originated in Hawaii and are on the rise. They are essentially a rice bowl with fruits and vegetables.
Ingredients:
Rice
English cucumber
Mango
Watermelon radishes
Pineapples
Wasabi peas
Carrots
Sesame seeds
Chow mein
Edamame
Salmon
“Yum Yum” sauce
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, combine rice, 1 ½ cups water, and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Stir once, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for approximately 18 minutes.
2. Wash and dice fresh ingredients. Chef Eloy’s Poke Bowl includes: English cucumbers, mango, watermelon radishes, pineapples, carrots, edamame and salmon.
3. Lay a base of jasmine rice at the bottom of your serving bowl, followed by fruit, vegetables and protein. Place each ingredient in a separate pile on top of the jasmine rice, avoiding placing two ingredients of like color directly next to one another.
4. Sprinkle dry ingredients on top of the fresh ingredients: chow mein, wasabi peas, sesame seeds, etc.
5. Drizzle your sauce of choice over the entire bowl. Chef Eloy uses Yum Yum sauce.
6. Enjoy!
