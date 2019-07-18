Today, we’re going to show you how to make a healthy alternative dish. Poke bowls originated in Hawaii and are on the rise. They are essentially a rice bowl with fruits and vegetables.

Ingredients:

Rice

English cucumber

Mango

Watermelon radishes

Pineapples

Wasabi peas

Carrots

Sesame seeds

Chow mein

Edamame

Salmon

“Yum Yum” sauce

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, combine rice, 1 ½ cups water, and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Stir once, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for approximately 18 minutes.

2. Wash and dice fresh ingredients. Chef Eloy’s Poke Bowl includes: English cucumbers, mango, watermelon radishes, pineapples, carrots, edamame and salmon.

3. Lay a base of jasmine rice at the bottom of your serving bowl, followed by fruit, vegetables and protein. Place each ingredient in a separate pile on top of the jasmine rice, avoiding placing two ingredients of like color directly next to one another.

4. Sprinkle dry ingredients on top of the fresh ingredients: chow mein, wasabi peas, sesame seeds, etc.

5. Drizzle your sauce of choice over the entire bowl. Chef Eloy uses Yum Yum sauce.

6. Enjoy!