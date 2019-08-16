Ingredients:

4 Beats

9 oz. Goat Cheese

1 Egg

¼ c. Parmesan Cheese

¼ c. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

½ c. Basil

½ c. Tarragon

2 Apples

½ c. Fennel

1 c. Pistachio

2 tbs. Vinaigrette

Directions:

  1. Wash and dry beats. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees.  Drizzle olive oil over the beats and bake for 35-40 minutes. Let cool and slice into fine pieces.
  2. Roast pistachio in a separate pan at 350 degrees for 5-10 minutes or until the nuts have browned. Then, chop into small pieces. Place to the side.
  3. In a blender, create a puree paste with the cooled roasted beats, goat cheese, egg, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper.
  4. On a cutting board, fold flour into the purée paste. The dough should be firm in texture. Cut into a 4oz sections. Then, roll into logs and cut again into ½ inch slices.
  5. In a large pot, at medium-high temperature, boil salt water. Submerge the dough in water. When they rise to the surface, they are complete.
  6. Sauté, in Chef Christine Hazel’s garlic olive oil until brown.
  7. Wash basil and tarragon. Blend basil and tarragon together olive oil to make an herb oil topping.
  8. Wash, dry apples. Slice into small slivers an drizzle with Chef Christine Hazel’s vinaigrette
  9. Now it’s time to plate the dish. First, add the dumplings, top with apples, roasted pistachios, drizzle with the fresh herb oil, top with fennel and enjoy!

Presented by Kegel's Produce