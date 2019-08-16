Ingredients:
4 Beats
9 oz. Goat Cheese
1 Egg
¼ c. Parmesan Cheese
¼ c. Salt
1 tsp. Pepper
½ c. Basil
½ c. Tarragon
2 Apples
½ c. Fennel
1 c. Pistachio
2 tbs. Vinaigrette
Directions:
- Wash and dry beats. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees. Drizzle olive oil over the beats and bake for 35-40 minutes. Let cool and slice into fine pieces.
- Roast pistachio in a separate pan at 350 degrees for 5-10 minutes or until the nuts have browned. Then, chop into small pieces. Place to the side.
- In a blender, create a puree paste with the cooled roasted beats, goat cheese, egg, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper.
- On a cutting board, fold flour into the purée paste. The dough should be firm in texture. Cut into a 4oz sections. Then, roll into logs and cut again into ½ inch slices.
- In a large pot, at medium-high temperature, boil salt water. Submerge the dough in water. When they rise to the surface, they are complete.
- Sauté, in Chef Christine Hazel’s garlic olive oil until brown.
- Wash basil and tarragon. Blend basil and tarragon together olive oil to make an herb oil topping.
- Wash, dry apples. Slice into small slivers an drizzle with Chef Christine Hazel’s vinaigrette
- Now it’s time to plate the dish. First, add the dumplings, top with apples, roasted pistachios, drizzle with the fresh herb oil, top with fennel and enjoy!