Preparing for tax season

Ahhh yes, it’s that time of year again. Tax filing season is upon us. Whether you’re hiring a professional or doing it yourself, it’s important you have all the proper information ready. Below is a checklist to make sure you are prepared.
Let’s start with the obvious:
Personal Information/Documents
• You will need the social security numbers for yourself, spouse, and all dependents.
• Last year’s taxes – both federal and state if applicable.
• W-2 Forms – issued by employers, reports the wages paid to employees and the taxes withheld.
• 1099 Forms – An IRS tax form used to report other types of income outside of regular wages and salaries.
If you received unemployment compensation, you will need to complete the 1099-G Form for it to be included in your gross income. See if your unemployment is taxable here:
https://www.irs.gov/help/ita/are-payments-i-receive-for-being-unemployed-taxable
https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc418
Taxes and the Coronavirus
In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was created to provide Americans economic relief amid the pandemic. With billions of dollars invested in unemployment compensation, stimulus money, and loans, let’s take a look at what this means for the filing process this year…
Stimulus Money: Any stimulus money you may have received from the government will not count as a taxable income. Instead, this money is treated like a refundable tax credit for the year.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans: This federal loan was aimed to help small businesses throughout the country. If the loans were used on business expenses such as payroll, rent, interest or mortgage payments, etc., these loans are forgiven and will not be counted as taxable income.
401K: The CARES Act allows Americans to take up to $100,000 out of their 401K without having to pay for the 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, you will need to pay income taxes on any amount you have taken out.
Unemployment Benefits: Unemployment benefits count as taxable income. There are two ways to pay these taxes: you can either have 10% of each payment withheld to cover what you owe in federal income taxes, or pay quarterly estimated taxes on that money.
Deductions and Credits
Aside from the changes you may see in the filing process this year, also consider the basic deductions and credits. Deductions help lower how much of your income is subject to federal taxes, whereas credits are the amount of money taxpayers can subtract directly from taxes owed. Here are deductions and credits to keep in mind:
Deductions
Charitable Donations: The CARES Act allows you to deduct up to 100% of their adjusted gross income.
Medical Deductions: You may deduct any medical expenses above 7.5% of adjusted gross income, and must itemize your deductions in order to write off those expenses on your tax return.
Business Deductions: If you are self-employed, you may deduct travel expenses and home office deductions. However, this does not apply to workers who were sent home to work remotely, it is reserved for self-employed individuals only.
Credits
Earned Income Tax Credit: This is a refundable credit designed to help low and middle income workers, particularly those with children. The amount benefitted depends on the recipient’s income and number of children in the household.
Child Tax Credit: With this credit, families can claim up to $2,000 per child. And, since it is refundable, your family can receive up to $1,400 per child as a refund.
Where Can I File?
Now that you have your documents gathered, here are some places that allow you to do your taxes online. Filing taxes online is a fast, easy, and safe way to get your tax return to the IRS – and the fastest way to get your refund.
H&R Block:
H&R Block is a solid option because it works well, is accessible, and budget-friendly. Their free online version offers basic filing for things like a W-2, unemployment income, and includes both a federal and state return. Upgrade to a better package to maximize your deductions and get the option of filing with experienced tax professionals online or in person. You are sure to find an H&R Block office near you, as there are over 12,000 locations across the country and several across Lancaster County.
Credit Karma Tax:
Places like Credit Karma Tax are great because it offers both free filing and a free audit defense. Once you create your credit profile, Credit Karma will make personalized product recommendations to help you save the maximum amount of money.
FreeTaxUSA:
If you are looking to file State Tax Returns, FreeTaxUSA is the place to go. They offer state E-filing services for a small fee, as well as different service packages that offer customer support with their tax specialists, audit assistance, and unlimited amended returns at no extra cost.