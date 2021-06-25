Power washing can cut through mold, mildew and that pesky pollen buildup

Summer is in the air! And so are dust, pollen, and other particles that can wreak havoc not only on us, but on our home’s exterior as well. Dust, algae, and mildew, and more are unsightly and they can shorten the lifetime of your home’s exterior features. Luckily, affordable yearly maintenance with power washing will do wonders for your home’s appearance. It also adds value to your home’s curb appeal, which can increase your home’s value by more than 7%! Here is a comprehensive checklist of features you should consider power washing this Summer.

Solar Panels

Solar panels are an investment you will want to protect through regular maintenance, either quarterly or yearly depending on where you live. If not maintained through regular power washing, you will experience a drop in efficiency of up to 25% due to buildup of dust, grime, bird droppings, algae, or mildew. Atkins solar panel cleaning professionals use a pure water system to remove dirt and grime from your solar panels to leave behind clean, spot-free glass, which restores their efficiency.

Brick & Masonry Waterproofing

Brick and masonry are made from porous materials. Over time, water can wear through brick, stone, and even cement. A leak or drip accelerates damage, creating cracks or leaks that will eventually compromise the integrity of the materials around it.

Brick and masonry surfaces should be professionally sealed. Atkins experienced professionals can quickly protect your brick and masonry surfaces by selecting from many different sealers. Once they determine the job and the sealer, their skilled team professionally applies the sealant, so it maintains integrity for years to come.

Patios & Walkways

Patios and walkways covered with mildew, moss, and algae are slippery, making them unsafe. Moss can also leave behind ugly green and black stains that are difficult to wash off with a regular garden hose.

The experienced team of patio cleaning professionals at Atkins can gently clean your patio and sidewalks using an environmentally friendly solution without harming surrounding shrubs and lawns.

Whether your patios and walkways are made of brick, flagstone, cement, pavers, or stamped concrete, their team of exterior cleaning and maintenance experts will evaluate your cleaning challenges, and then choose the method that is most appropriate for your home and yard.

Roofing & Gutters

All kinds of roofs in Lancaster County can accumulate algae, lichen, moss, mildew, and fungus. These naturally occurring growths can degrade or damage your roof's protection system, causing your roof’s covering to weaken, thin, or even break apart at an accelerated rate. These types of roof contaminants can also result in embarrassing or unattractive discoloration, stains, and marks that ultimately will reduce the value of your property.

Whether your home’s roof is constructed with asphalt shingles, cedar shakes, tiles, slate roof shingles, metal, EPDM, or flat-style rubber roofing, Atkins is the roof cleaning company that can provide regular maintenance cleaning.

Decks and Fencing

Sun, rain, humidity, cold, insects, critters, and even people can take a real toll on your deck and fencing. When these wear out, they can splinter, warp, or even rot, creating a real safety hazard. Luckily, Atkins has experience with pressure treated, composite, and hardwood decks and all kinds of fencing.

Their environmentally friendly process effectively revitalizes the wood, giving it a like-new appearance. They also inspect your deck and complete repairs that make it safe and help it to last longer. Their team will replace bad boards, correct drainage problems, and more.

Siding

Pressure washing is a great way to remove dirt and grime to make your home’s exterior look brighter again. Power washing removes harmful contaminants that can damage your home’s siding if left untreated. Over time, algae, and mildew growth can migrate under the siding and lead to expensive replacements and significant health concerns. Power washing your home on a regular maintenance schedule will prevent buildup and lead to a healthier, cleaner home.

Atkins team of professional house cleaners will come to your home with the right tools and equipment for a thorough cleaning that will not harm your home's exterior. After an Atkins house washing, you may find that your home looks new again!